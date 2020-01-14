John Varley, the former chief executive of Barclays, first suggested that additional commission could be delivered to Qatar via a side agreement to a crucial 2008 capital raising by the UK bank, a London court has heard.

Tom Kalaris, 64, the former head of Barclays Wealth, who is standing trial over his alleged role in helping to negotiate emergency funding from Qatar in June 2008, began testifying in his own defence on Tuesday.

Prosecutors for the Serious Fraud Office have claimed that Mr Kalaris, former Barclays banker Richard Boath and Roger Jenkins, former head of Barclays Middle East, negotiated secret bogus side deals — known as advisory services agreements — with Qatar for additional commission as the Gulf state injected emergency funding into Barclays in 2008. The three men all deny wrongdoing.

As he began his evidence, Mr Kalaris, a father of five who became a British citizen in 2012, told the Old Bailey trial that he began helping Barclays raise fresh capital in May 2008.

When he heard on June 3, 2008 that the Qataris were demanding 3.75 per cent commission fees, rather than the proposed 1.5 per cent, Mr Kalaris told the court that he took the service elevator to the 31st floor of Barclays’ Canary Wharf headquarters to inform Mr Varley, then the bank’s chief executive.

He was asked about Mr Varley’s reaction.

“His reaction was that he was prepared to offer value of 3.5 per cent. And we would need to find how to deliver additional value to the Qataris in a different way,” Mr Kalaris told the court. “He said it should be done via a side agreement.”

Mr Kalaris told the court that adding side agreements were “quite common” in banking and it was “absolutely not” dishonest.

“Did you think for a moment that Mr Varley was instructing there should be some form of dishonest or hidden nature to the balancing payment . . . ?” asked Ian Winter QC, defence barrister for Mr Kalaris. “Never,” replied Mr Kalaris.

Mr Varley is not accused of wrongdoing. He was acquitted of fraud charges in an earlier trial.

The testimony from Mr Kalaris began after Mr Jenkins finished five weeks of evidence. The former banker has told the trial that if Barclays had been forced to accept a government bailout — and its stock had subsequently plummeted — he could have personally lost £20m to £30m as a big shareholder of the bank.

Mr Jenkins, who was the “gatekeeper” of the banks’ relationship with Qatar, also insisted in his evidence that the bank had received genuine services from Qatar by striking the potentially lucrative side deals to expand Barclays’ business in the Middle East.

Ed Brown QC, barrister for the SFO, put it to Mr Jenkins that the side agreements were not genuine and just a “smokescreen” to pay the fees. Mr Jenkins replied: “It’s certainly not a smokescreen. I believed with a passion actually in these investments.”

Mr Jenkins also told how he returned to Barclays weeks after his heart attack in August 2008 following undertakings he would be “compensated significantly” for the October 2008 capital raising. “I had taken considerable risk to both health and family and indeed my marriage to do this,” he said.

The trial continues.