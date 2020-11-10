Experts help jewellery designer Roseanna Croft hammer out a turnaround plan for her business

29-year-old jewellery designer Roseanna Croft is having her mettle tested by the pandemic. Wedding cancellations have dented her sales, and now the second UK lockdown threatens Christmas trading. As a limited company director, she has restricted access to government support and must rely on her own efforts to redesign her business plan. Claer finds creative inspiration for Roseanna from Suli Breaks, the entrepreneur, poet and presenter of the 7even Figures Business Podcast, and financial tips from Andy Chamberlain, head of policy at IPSE (the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self Employed).





Further reading:

-Claer has written extensively about issues facing small business owners during the pandemic, and the problems of accessing government support schemes. Her recent FT column Help for the self-employed won’t save everyone is free to read

-Suli presents the 7even Figures podcast, where he interviews an entrepreneur who has set up a business from scratch, finding out how they grew their passion into a million pound company

-Watch Suli in action on his website and follow him on Twitter @SuliBreaks

-Andy Chamberlain is head of policy at IPSE, and tweets @AndyChamberlain

-The IPSE website has a hub full of advice and information for the self employed and limited company directors detailing the help available during the pandemic

-You can follow Claer on Twitter and Instagram @Claerb

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.