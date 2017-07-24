Selecting the UK’s leading management consultants

The ranking of leading management consultancies will be based on two online surveys: one of representatives of consultancies, and another of their clients. The surveys will be conducted by research company Statista, working on behalf of the FT.

If you are a partner or executive at a management consultancy and would like to take part in the first survey, you may register to do so by clicking here.

As well as traditional management consultancies, we are also interested in the opinions of those working for IT consultancies, advisory branches of auditing firms and consultancy branches of technology companies.

After registering your interest, Statista will send you an email with a personalised survey link. You should receive the invitation shortly after you register, though it may take up to 72 hours to arrive.

The survey will be open between July 24 and August 25 2017. It will ask respondents to provide recommendations about competitors anonymously. The survey is free to complete and takes only a few minutes. It carries no further obligations after completion.

Responses will be aggregated and analysed to create the rankings by sector and area of expertise.

Companies can appear in the ranking without their representatives taking part, though they are encouraged to do so. The client survey will be conducted later in the summer.

For further inquiries, please contact Statista at FTConsultants@statista.com.