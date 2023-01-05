IMF deputy managing director says the Federal Reserve shouldn’t declare victory against inflation just yet, inflation in Europe is falling, and the World Health Organization has accused China of undercounting Covid deaths.

Fed wants ‘more evidence’ of easing inflation and backs fresh rate rises

US inflation has not ‘turned the corner yet’, top IMF official warns

Falling French inflation sparks hope of end to Europe’s price surge

China has under-represented its number of Covid deaths, says WHO

Chinese celebrities’ Covid deaths subvert propaganda push to minimise outbreak

London’s post-lockdown recovery in offices and hotels trailed European rivals

