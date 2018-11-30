Once big pharma companies protectively kept their research and development efforts in-house. But the need to find innovative medicines, especially in a tougher pricing environment, has led many to seek partners that can put in the early work of finding a promising molecule before the large players commit investment.

Last year more than 70 per cent of clinical pipelines belonged to emerging companies, according to BIO, a US-based organisation that represents biotechs and academic institutions.

This marriage between nimble biotechs and large global players sometimes involves cutting-edge technology that increases the odds, and reduces the cost, of discovering a groundbreaking new medicine.

C4X

Take C4X, a drug discovery and development company that has a wholly-owned drug pipeline but is also developing molecules in partnership with pharma, biotech and academia.

Clive Dix, chief executive, says large pharmaceutical companies “are crying out for innovation and are struggling to get enough of it in their own organisation to have the best molecules coming through. They’re therefore going to . . . smaller, more innovative companies and licensing products from them”.

Its proprietary technologies include a tool that analyses genetic databases, and another that determines the 3D shape of drug molecules while they are still at the test-tube stage.

In what Mr Dix describes as “a landmark deal”, it recently sold a molecule to drugmaker Indivior for $294m with an upfront payment of $10m. The molecule affects the receptor in the brain that controls cravings, holding out the promise of new treatments for addiction. The deal has helped to propel the company to revenues of £7.1m in the year to July 31, a sharp rise on £100,000 a year earlier. It has a market cap of £50m.

“Most of our programmes are looking at hitting issues that maybe most people can’t solve, so we end up with molecules that we know the industry wants but haven’t been able to do themselves,” Mr Dix adds.

“I’m convinced that within five years we could be the UK’s biggest biotech company, a company that sits in the innovative space forever and grows.”

Sensyne Health

Sensyne deploys an Artificial Intelligence platform to analyse UK patient data and discover more relevant drugs. Founded by Paul Drayson, the entrepreneur and Labour party peer, with a current market cap of £264m, Sensyne also provides hospitals with its software to collate data and is looking to form partnerships with pharma companies.

Lord Drayson says the importance of using “patient data globally for improving R&D productivity in pharmaceuticals” is increasingly understood. The question Sensyne has set out to answer in the UK is how the particular strengths of the NHS data set can be made available to the pharmaceutical industry in a way that is “seen as ethical and providing fair return back into the NHS itself?”, he says.

In what he dubs a “double bottom line” model, participating hospitals have equity in the company and earn a royalty on the revenues it generates.

The company, founded in 2017, floated on Aim in August this year, raising £60m from institutional investors. It has yet to generate significant revenue. Its share price initially rose from about 187p to 210p but has since fallen back and is trading at about 171p.

MaxCyte

The partnership approach is also evident at MaxCyte, which uses proprietary technology to provide services to more than 50 pharma and biotech companies and academic institutions, yielding a turnover of $7m in the first half of 2018 with gross margins of 90 per cent.

As well as such tie-ups with external players, it is developing immuno-oncology drugs of its own.

Doug Doerfler, chief executive, says it has developed a unique technology that allows it to take a molecule and place it into a cell, modifying it and allowing the cell in turn to be put back into the patient where it becomes a drug that can target disease.

A total of 20 of the top 25 global pharma companies use the technology to modify cells that can be used in drug discovery and development, he says.

“The third leg of our stool,” as he puts it, is its own proprietary product, an engineered cell that he says is “first in class to treat solid cancers”. The company is exploring its potential to treat patients with ovarian cancer. “It re-educates and reshapes [cells] so [they] recognise the cancer as foreign and kill it,” says Mr Doerfler.