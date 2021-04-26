Chinese companies raised a record $11bn on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq this year

Chinese companies have raised a record $11bn on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq this year, vaccine makers have warned about the risks of giving up patent rights to their Covid-19 vaccines, the White House is expected to greenlight a wind power project off the Massachusetts coast. And Germany’s Green Party has a leader who symbolizes the image of a party that is riding a wave of popularity and could be swept into government this September.





China stock sales in US surge to record despite delisting threat

Vaccine makers say IP waiver could hand technology to China and Russia

US offshore wind projects test strength of Joe Biden’s green jobs promise

Germany’s ‘muesli eaters’ show new hunger for power

