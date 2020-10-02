Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

The pandemic has made everyone think very differently about their finances — and we’ve changed our FT Money podcast to reflect this.

The Money Clinic podcast will be launched next week, and we are looking for guests who would like to appear on future episodes of the show.

Each week, presenter Claer Barrett will speak to an FT reader about a financial issue that’s affecting them and seek guidance from experts about the options available.

Covering personal finance in the broadest sense, we would particularly like to hear from readers who have started a new business or “side hustle” during the pandemic, and all the challenges this has entailed.

Perhaps you have been the victim of an investment scam as levels of financial fraud soar and want to share your story as a warning to others.

Or you might have a burning question about the property market, investing or retirement that you’ve been unable to find an answer to.

If you would like to take part, please email a brief description of your problem to money@ft.com and mark your message “New Podcast”.