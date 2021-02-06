Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

This week the UK faced the prospect of the emergence of new coronavirus mutations while surging past 10m vaccinations. Will this progress speed up the relaxation of the lockdown? What timetable is the prime minister working to? Plus, we discuss how Brexit is affecting trade in Northern Ireland and whether the contentious trade protocol will be suspended or improved to ease tensions. Presented by Sebastian Payne. With Sarah Neville, Clive Cookson, George Parker and Peter Foster. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Breen Turner and the editor Liam Nolan.

Review clips: 10 Downing Street, Parliament TV, BBC Radio Ulster

