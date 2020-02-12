FT subscribers can click here to receive FirstFT every day by email.

Frontline healthcare workers, patients and international experts have accused China of under-reporting the number of coronavirus victims, saying authorities were conducting inadequate testing and that medical facilities were overwhelmed.

China’s health commission has reported a decline in new cases for eight consecutive days outside of Hubei province, where the outbreak started in the city of Wuhan. Official data showed that by Wednesday more than 1,100 people had died and more than 44,000 infections were confirmed.

But health experts have questioned the timeliness and accuracy of the figures, saying the testing system captured only a fraction of the cases in China’s poorly run hospitals.



Chinese authorities have begun emergency requisitioning of private hospitals, hotels, apartments, cars and even face masks as the rising number of patients threatens to overwhelm local government facilities.

As the coronavirus sends ripples through global economy, drugmakers are braced for a disruption to supplies of Chinese-made essential ingredients.

The first case of Covid-19 in London was confirmed on Wednesday. (FT)

Further reading:

James Politi exchanged a few words with Peter Navarro, Donald Trump's decoupler-in-chief, about the coronavirus outbreak and the lessons we can draw about medical supply chains. Read the interview in Trade Secrets, our daily briefing on the changing face of international trade and globalisation.



In the news

China’s digital currency plans The People’s Bank of China has filed more than 80 patents related to its secretive plans to launch a digital currency, according to research that shows the extent of Beijing’s ambitions to digitise the renminbi. (FT)

Sanders secures narrow NH victory Bernie Sanders (below) fended off Pete Buttigieg and surprise third-place finisher Amy Klobuchar in New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary. The self-declared socialist’s strength is worrying Democratic leaders, while Edward Luce writes that the party is resolutely indecisive. Lloyd Blankfein, former Goldman Sachs CEO, said the senator is “just as polarizing” as Trump. (FT, New York Times)



© Timothy A Clary/AFP/Getty

Nissan files lawsuit against Ghosn The Japanese company is suing Carlos Ghosn, seeking more than $90m, stepping up efforts to recoup losses it alleges stem from his private use of the company jet, from payments to his sister and other damages that the carmaker claims it suffered at the hands of its former chairman. (FT)

Barr to testify after political interference claims House Democrats said that William Barr, the US attorney-general, will testify before Congress following allegations of political influence in the case of Roger Stone, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump. Officials say this wasn’t the first time the DOJ intervened in a case related to an ex-Trump aide. (FT, NBC News)

SoftBank’s shrinking ambitions Masayoshi Son said on Wednesday that SoftBank has scaled back plans for a second Vision Fund following the group’s disastrous WeWork bet and an attack from the world’s most feared activist investor. Elliott Management’s SoftBank stake is a test case for shareholder activism, our editorial board writes. (FT)

Huawei discusses LSE 5G research project The Chinese telecoms company is in talks to pay the London School of Economics £105,000 for a three-year project to study the tech company’s “leadership” in the development of 5G, despite concerns among its academics about the university’s financial links to China. (FT)

BP makes ambitious climate pledgeBP has vowed to cut its greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 or sooner in the most ambitious pledge from one of the oil and gas industry’s biggest companies. Meanwhile, James Murdoch, who has stepped away from day-to-day operations of his family’s News Corp media empire, is now betting big on sustainable business. (FT, NYT)

University board members are feeling the heat from fossil-fuel divestment activists.



UN report on companies linked to Israeli settlements The report lists 112 companies that the UN said it had reasonably concluded to have been involved in activities related to settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, such as supplying equipment and materials for construction or financial operations. (BBC News)

The day ahead

Alibaba Q4 earnings The Chinese ecommerce company is set to report its fourth-quarter earnings ahead of the market opening on Thursday. Alibaba and other ecommerce groups have struggled to meet demand for coronavirus supplies. (Nasdaq, FT)



Qualcomm in courtUS regulators will face off in a 5G court tussle when lawyers from two federal antitrust agencies will argue opposite sides of a Qualcomm case that could help shape the race to develop 5G technology. (FT)

What else we’re reading

‘Korean wave’ hits global cinema Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, a South Korean masterpiece, became the first foreign language film to earn the industry’s top prize. The triumph belongs indisputably to Mr Bong, but he shares some credit with the new power of the globalised sofa, writes Leo Lewis. The win also raises hope for a new era of Korean film. (FT)

How to get more sleep A third of people in the UK get less than the recommended 7-9 hours a night, according to the National Sleep Foundation. But ostrich pillows, nap pods, wearable devices and sleep robots can all supposedly help. The FT's Daniel Garrahan tests out some of the latest sleep solutions. (FT)

Do Europe’s champions need help in 5G tech battle? US Attorney-general William Barr took America’s tech offensive against China into new territory last week when he proposed a US takeover of Ericsson and Nokia to fend off Huawei. It might be an outlandish idea, but it’s forcing EU policymakers to reflect on how to assert European technological sovereignty, writes Europe editor Ben Hall. (FT)

Thailand’s youth discover their political voice Young adults in Thailand have come of age in an era of near-unending political crises. Children of the 90s have lived through the aftermath of the Asia financial crisis, sweeping constitutional change — and now a wave of authoritarianism. But the generation is finding creative ways to speak out. (Nikkei Asian Review)

Fake news in the time of coronavirus The flow of information is bigger than ever. Receiving information straight to your phone, in real time, can make you feel like the virus is closing in on you — even if it’s not, writes Asia tech correspondent Yuan Yang. Meanwhile, Instagram is trying to reroute users clicking on the coronavirus hashtag to more credible sources. (FT, BuzzFeed News)

Plastics defy environmental backlash As the oil industry is gripped by fears of falling demand in an era of electric vehicles, many are betting on petrochemicals — and in particular, plastics — to fill the gap. But doubts are emerging about the wisdom of a huge expansion that will leave the world awash with products that can take hundreds of years to decay. (FT)

© FT montage / Bloomberg

Office romances endure The #MeToo era has put increased scrutiny on workplace relationships but, according to a survey, a quarter of workers say they have had a relationship with a colleague. Of those respondents, about one in four reported dating a boss; one in five said they dated a subordinate. (Bloomberg)

