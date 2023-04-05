This article is part of a new guide to Copenhagen from FT Globetrotter

Long before new Nordic cuisine made Copenhagen a must-visit for international foodies, there was smørrebrød.

Known in English as open-faced sandwiches, smørrebrød are a true Danish institution, found everywhere from children’s lunch boxes to motorway service stations. In Copenhagen, they are also what the business and political elite eat if going out for lunch.

“Smørrebrød is our religion,” Karim Nielsen, general manager of Copenhagen’s Hotel Sanders, tells me. Everyone from chief executives to chefs at Michelin-starred fine-dining restaurants has their own favourite smørrebrød place that they worship at, and other places rarely get a look in.

Smørrebrød are perfect lunch fare — you can choose to have one, two or three to suit your appetite, and it’s easy to be a carnivore, pescatarian or vegetarian. The days of the sandwich simply consisting of bread and a single topping dumped on top are very much over; most of the restaurants here involve up to a dozen ingredients per dish, plated elegantly. Expect to pay around DKr150 (about £18) per smørrebrød, more for certain of the more flamboyant creations. Booking is essential, even though many places do have two lunchtime sittings, with the first starting at 11.30am or noon.

Rhubarb herring with horseradish crème at Schønnemann © Nikolaj Møller Isachsen

Danish tradition is to start with herring, perhaps move on to prawns or plaice, and finish with beef tartare or chicken salad, all washed down with a beer or (towards the end of the week) some snaps (Scandinavia’s equivalent of schnapps). There is also huge variety between establishments, with modern upstarts challenging places that are centuries-old.

This is pure lunchtime power dining. Most of these restaurants offer more normal dishes at dinner, and the elite turn elsewhere. But for lunchtime in Copenhagen, these are the places to be, starting with the most radical newcomer and ending with the arch-traditionalist. A wave of reinvention has swept through the smørrebrød world in recent years as young chefs, many with fine-dining experience, have extended the idea of just what a Danish sandwich can be. The atmosphere in most of these places is relaxed and service tends to be brisk, but they are still restaurants, not glorified cafés.

1. Selma

RØMERSGADE 20, 1362 COPENHAGEN

Good for: Reinventing what smørrebrød can be

Not so good for: The old classics

Make sure to get: Grilled celeriac

FYI: Booking advised. Lunch: Wednesday–Monday, 11.30am–4pm

Website; Directions

Chef Magnus Pettersson says of Selma: ‘This is the least traditional smørrebrød place you will find’ Pettersson’s grilled celeriac smørrebrød is one of Selma’s best-sellers © Nikolaj Møller Isachsen (2)

It took a Swede to show Danes just what smørrebrød could be. Chef Magnus Pettersson, complete with tattoos of a cucumber and fish on his arms, came from a fine-dining background and has little patience with the classic Danish way of doing things. “This is the least traditional smørrebrød place you will find,” he says, smiling as he explains that no Danes work in the kitchen at Selma.

Pettersson prepping some of the ingredients for his smørrebrød © Nikolaj Møller Isachsen

Selma is the first smørrebrød restaurant to have been awarded a Bib Gourmand by the Michelin Guide Smørrebrød at Selma are ‘underpinned by huge amounts of technique’ © Nikolaj Møller Isachsen (2)

Pettersson’s manifesto is to focus on the quality of produce, with each smørrebrød underpinned by huge amounts of technique. One of the best-sellers at Selma is the vegetarian, and very non-traditional, grilled celeriac smørrebrød. It is utterly delicious. And gorgeous to look at, with an emulsion of cep mushrooms, combining with the celeriac, Sicilian pistachios and ume kosho (a Japanese condiment of fermented plums and chilli) to stunning effect.

Selma is not so iconoclastic as to completely ignore the classics — herring and beef tartare are on the ever-changing menu, but with modern twists. Service is relaxed and customers range from business people to tourists, in a homely room accentuated by the floral wallpaper. The homemade aquavit is well worth trying — I particularly enjoyed the brown-butter one. It is perhaps little surprise that Selma became the first smørrebrød restaurant to receive a Bib Gourmand from the Michelin Guide. Smørrebrød, DKr125–195 (about £15–23)

2. Palægade

PALÆGADE 8, 1261 COPENHAGEN

Good for: Buzzy atmosphere

Not so good for: Females — the clientele is overwhelmingly men in suits

Make sure to get: Shrimps with fried egg

FYI: Booking essential. Lunch: daily, 11.30am–5pm, last orders 2.45pm. (Dinner: Monday–Saturday, 6pm–midnight, last orders 8.30pm)

Website; Directions

Palægade’s lunchtime manager Gustav Vilholm The restaurant is one of the best places to spot the captains of Danish industry © Nikolaj Møller Isachsen (2)

The default choice of the business elite, Palægade is the best place to spot the captains of Danish industry. Among all the dark suits dining in jovial conversation, a waiter explains that most lunchtimes there are billions of kroner present. The style of both the dining room and food is very much a mixture of modern and classic — bold contemporary art complements the more traditional bistro feel of the tables, which are rather cheek by jowl with each other. Service is relaxed and friendly but efficient.

Palægade takes classic smørrebrød and zhuzhes them up © Nikolaj Møller Isachsen

Shrimps with boiled egg and fish roe – a smørrebrød staple – becomes shrimps with deep-fried egg and caviar at Palægade Palægade reopened a couple of years ago after being destroyed by fire © Nikolaj Møller Isachsen (2)

The smørrebrød are often based on the classics all Danes know and love but then zhuzhed up. Shrimps with boiled egg and fish roe becomes shrimps with a deep-fried egg and caviar in the hands of Palægade. The result is certainly rich but well balanced and tasty. There is also not only its own snaps but also an exquisite dessert trolley.

Palægade had a brush with disaster when it burned down just before the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, but has proved to be just as popular since reopening a year later with an entirely new staff. Smørrebrød, DKr110–250 (about £13–30)

3. Aamanns 1921

NIELS HEMMINGSENS GADE 19-21, 1153 COPENHAGEN

Good for: Refined versions of the classics

Not so good for: Intimacy — tables are close together

Make sure to get: Chicken salad

FYI: Booking advised. Lunch: daily, noon–5pm, last orders 3.30pm

Website; Directions

Head chef Ashish Joshi (left) and executive chef/co-owner Maxim Surdu of Aamanns 1921 1921 is the flagship of the Aaamans mini restaurant empire © Nikolaj Møller Isachsen (2)

Aamanns was the first restaurant to bring some artistry to smørrebrød. What started in 2006 as a small-scale attempt to revitalise Danish sandwiches has become a mini empire with several establishments serving food as pleasing on the eye as on the palate. 1921 is the flagship space, with its high ceiling and wooden furniture reminiscent of a modern church. What would be the altar is instead a bar with a row of 20 snaps, about 15 of which are house-made — flavours include everything from horseradish and lovage to grilled lemon and, of course, rye bread.

At Aamaans 1921, the traditional chicken-salad smørrebrød has been given a makeover . . . . . . with yoghurt, honey, apple, celery, kale and crispy chicken skin © Nikolaj Møller Isachsen (2)

Located close to Copenhagen’s main shopping drags, the restaurant has perhaps the most diverse customers of all on this list, with a big dose of tourists offsetting the business diners. Tables may be close together, but there is still a high-end feel. Executive chef and co-owner Maxim Surdu explains how they updated the classic and often rather heavy chicken-salad smørrebrød by mixing it with yoghurt, honey, mustard and mayonnaise topped with pickled raw onion, apple, celery, kale and crispy chicken skin. The taste is very elegant, the look displaying a certain panache. Smørrebrød, DKr135–175 (about £16–21)

4. Møntergade

MØNTERGADE 19, 1116 COPENHAGEN

Good for: Relaxed, airy atmosphere

Not so good for: Sometimes hard to get a table

Make sure to get: Beef tartare

FYI: Booking essential. Lunch: daily, 11.30am–5pm. (Dinner: daily, 6pm–midnight)

Website; Directions

Møntergade is a favourite with the city’s chefs Møntergade’s lunchtime manager Betina Madsen © Nikolaj Møller Isachsen (2)

Two of Møntergade’s smørrebrød: classic beef tartare with horse radish, pickles and egg yolk (left) and fried plaice with mayonnaise and shrimps © Nikolaj Møller Isachsen

Talking to chefs everywhere from fine-dining restaurants to bakeries, one smørrebrød place came up more than any other: Møntergade. Run by the team behind Palægade before it burned down, Møntergade is an attempt to return to the traditions of smørrebrød but done to the highest standard with the best-quality ingredients.

The dining room itself is airier than its competitors thanks to huge windows and decent space between tables. There are plenty of business guests but they don’t overwhelm, and the second lunch sitting in particular has an even more relaxed vibe as rival chefs get their fill of smørrebrød.

Møntergade’s dining space is airier than that of many of its rival restaurants Head to Møntergade’s second lunchtime sitting for an especially relaxed vibe © Nikolaj Møller Isachsen (2)

All the classics are represented with multiple types of herring, plaice, shrimps and tartare, while a daily specials board offers more innovative sandwiches. I tried a fried duck terrine with pickled onions and mustard mayonnaise on rye bread that was somehow both crispy and relatively light. As an outsider, smørrebrød might not quite be a religion for me but this is my personal favourite. Smørrebrød, DKr120–295 (about £14–35)

5. Schønnemann

HAUSER PLADS 16, 1127 COPENHAGEN

Good for: Old-school classics, old-school service

Not so good for: Anything modern

Make sure to get: Herring

FYI : Booking advised. Lunch: daily, 11.30am–5pm

Website; Directions

Schønnemann chef Oscar Ptak Fréder © Nikolaj Møller Isachsen

Having started in 1877, Schønnemann is one of Copenhagen’s oldest smørrebrød restaurants, and it has been at its current location for more than a century. Some of the staff look like they have been there only marginally less time. The focus is very much on the classic smørrebrød, done in the traditional way, on crisp white linen tablecloths and brisk service.

Schønnemann waiting staff Michael Bergenholtz, Anne Kjersgaard Mortensen and Michael Skovsgaard Arntoft © Nikolaj Møller Isachsen

Schønnemann’s classic potato smørrebrød with mayonnaise, bacon and chives One of Copenhagen’s oldest smørrebrød restaurants, Schønnemann opened in 1877 and has been at its current location for more than a century © Nikolaj Møller Isachsen (2)

The menu is extensive, with 14 different herring sandwiches and more than five tartares. Choosing from all the options can be tricky, so they mark the most traditional version with “the classic” — a useful way to narrow things down. The classic tartare comes with horseradish, capers, pickle and raw onion, as well as the egg yolk in a carved shell; the classic potato sandwich is adorned with a dollop of mayonnaise, a few slices of crispy bacon and a lettuce leaf. There is far less artistry than at the other four restaurants, but with some places in Copenhagen seeming to prioritise style over substance Schønnemann is a chance to experience smørrebrød in a way all Danes would recognise. Smørrebrød, DKr95–189 (about £11–22)

Who in your opinion does the best smørrebrød in Copenhagen? Tell us in the comments

Follow FT Globetrotter on Instagram at @FTGlobetrotter

Cities with the FT FT Globetrotter, our insider guides to some of the world’s greatest cities, offers expert advice on eating and drinking, exercise, art and culture — and much more Find us in Copenhagen, London, Hong Kong, Tokyo, New York, Paris, Rome, Frankfurt, Singapore, Miami, Toronto, Madrid and Melbourne



