16 ways to wear lace this season
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Shopping and gifts news every morning.
Gigi Burris lace and fishnet headband, £295, net-a-porter.com
Dolce & Gabbana Preciouskin Perfect Finish Cushion foundation, £63, flannels.com
Prada pre-owned 2000s silk top, £405, farfetch.com
Alaïa lace-trimmed velvet midi skirt, £1,850, mytheresa.com
Marine Breynaert granite table lamp, €980, 1stdibs.com
Louis Vuitton leather Monogram Lace Cannes bag, £2,650
Dior cotton gabardine trousers, £7,000
Dora Larsen lace Gaia bralette, £58
Buccellati gold and enamel earrings, £2,300, net-a-porter.com
Chloé leather dress, POA
Hanro wool- and silk-mix briefs, £58, lyst.co.uk
Neous crepe-de-chine and lace pumps, £455, net-a-porter.com
Burberry lace-panel stretch tulle corset, £690
Ian Godfrey c1970s manganese bowl, £1,250, oxfordceramics.com
Bottega Veneta tulle-trimmed, sequinned linen-mix dress, £3,290, net-a-porter.com
McGuire rattan lounge chair by Laura Kirar, $9,000 for pair, 1stdibs.com
Comments