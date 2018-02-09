The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator has warned that the UK’s goal of securing a transition period to smooth its exit from the bloc “is not a given” after three days of talks in Brussels where British negotiators fought back against key demands.

Michel Barnier said he had been “surprised” by the objections, which include a clash over EU citizens’ rights, and Britain’s rejection of provisions that would allow Brussels to cut off market access if it thinks the UK is breaching its commitments.

Britain “notified us of several disagreements that I consider, objectively, to be substantial,” said Mr Barnier on Friday. “The transition today is not secured.”

Mr Barnier also called on the UK to provide “precise, clear and unambiguous” proposals to avoid reimposing a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, linking progress with talks over the transition.

“The UK has committed to proposing specific solutions to the unique issue of Ireland. We are waiting for such solutions,” he said.

His comments hit the pound, which chalked up a 0.7 per cent decline on the day to $1.381.

The warning came as rifts over the UK’s Brexit strategy within Theresa May’s Conservative party were laid bare in recent weeks. The British prime minister is under pressure from her own Eurosceptic MPs to show that the country will not be reduced to a vassal state during the transition.

“I have trouble understanding why this emotion [from Britain]. There is no desire to punish, honestly

But Mrs May is also counting on the transition period to bridge the gap between Brexit day in March 2019 and the start of a new, permanent trading relationship between the EU and UK, with businesses waiting anxiously for certainty that their operations will not be disrupted when Britain leaves the bloc.

The UK government had hoped that the transition arrangements would be comparatively simple to agree compared with other parts of the Brexit talks, given that they are based around the idea of preserving the status quo until the end of 2020. Those assumptions were blown apart by the EU’s negotiating directives, and a treaty draft circulated by Brussels to national capitals, which set out tough conditions.

The documents sparked a furious reaction from Brexiters in the government, including accusations from David Davis, the UK Brexit secretary, that Brussels had been “discourteous” in its tactics.

Mr Barnier countered on Friday that the EU stance followed the “logic” that Britain has to assume its obligations in exchange for market access.

“I have trouble understanding why this emotion,” he said. “There is no desire to punish, honestly.”

He also said that special, speedy, arrangements were needed in the agreement for handling any disputes that arise during the transition, given that the period is only set to last 20 months.

“My attitude has not been in the least discourteous. It is totally foreign to my state of mind,” he said. “If these disagreements persist, then we will have problems, that is certain.”

One of the deepest rifts is over the EU’s demand that Britain give full citizens’ rights to nationals from the bloc arriving in the UK during the transition period, including the right to remain indefinitely.

Mrs May has pushed back against this, saying that people living in the EU pre-Brexit have “certain expectations” while those coming after March 2019 are coming to a non-EU country.

But Mr Barnier said that the point was “a major issue for us” and also for the European Parliament, which must sign off any Brexit deal.

Other points of disagreement include that the UK wants to preserve its current right to opt in to new EU initiatives in the area of justice and home affairs, such as further cross-border co-operation to track criminals.

Mr Barnier said that it made little sense for the UK to preserve its opt-in power given that Britain “has said it plans to leave these policies at the end of the transition”.

“I have some difficulties to understand, to be perfectly honest.”

Mr Barnier added that a scheduled meeting with UK negotiators later on Friday, to discuss the post-transition future relationship, had been cancelled following a “diary clash” on the British side.

That meeting was supposed to be on Britain’s long-term future relationship with the EU, an issue on which Mrs May’s cabinet is bitterly divided. British officials expected the meeting to take place later on Friday afternoon but the EU side said it would only cover diary issues.

“We wait confidently, attentively, the choice the UK government will make,” said Mr Barnier.