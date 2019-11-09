Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The first week of the election did not go to plan for the Conservatives, as their campaign was beset by gaffes and mistakes. Can Boris Johnson get back on track? Is Labour pleased with how its campaign is going, despite the resignation of Tom Watson? Plus, we delve into the new fiscal rules pledged by both parties and what the spending splurge means. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Miranda Green, Chris Giles and Robert Shrimsley. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Eoin McSwinney.

