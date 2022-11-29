Europe is importing a record amount of seaborne Russian gas, and Rolls-Royce has successfully tested hydrogen instead of conventional jet fuel to power a modern aircraft engine. Plus, the FT’s Europe-China correspondent, Yuan Yang, explains why the protests in China are supported by a rare nationwide coalition of interests.

