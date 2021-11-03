Professor Mariana Mazzucato casts a global perspective on the challenges of healthcare financing (Opinion, October 28), but this issue is especially problematic in the US where in general healthcare delivery is commercially driven.

A system where physicians and insurance companies make a profit because of the ill health of the general population is not only ethically indefensible but also is responsible for the fact that per capita healthcare expenditure in the US is far higher than any other country and yet, in many cases, outcomes are poorer.

One only has to look at The Commonwealth Fund analysis of health system rankings, in which the US ranked 11th out of 11 developed countries in healthcare outcomes, to see the reality of this problem.

There are two salient reasons for these disturbing statistics.

First, those with the ability to pay are sometimes victims of “iatrogenesis” — any injury or illness that occurs as a result of medical care — which drives up complications and costs.

Second, those who are unable to pay suffer poor healthcare outcomes because of lack of access to essential services, often until it is too late. This results in “damage-limitation medicine” rather than preventive medicine and of course the former is far more expensive and lucrative in a commercially-driven system.

What is the answer? Surely, no country that claims to be civilised can deny a significant proportion of its population access to healthcare through lack of insurance or inability to pay.

One of the many consequences of not recognising and addressing this problem is that we see people with undiagnosed and untreated mental illness being homeless and sleeping on our streets.

It is time to wake up and realise that our “shining city on the hill” has deep-rooted social injustices.

Seeking a solution to this problem inevitably leads to acceptance that equitable access to effective healthcare, whether that be through universal insurance coverage or other means, is a vital component of human progress.

Christopher B Cooper

Professor Emeritus of Medicine and Physiology, David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA

Los Angeles, CA, US