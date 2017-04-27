US launches national security probe into aluminium imports

The US has launched a national security investigation into imports of aluminium, warning that its capacity to domestically produce the metal needed for fighter jets and armour plating has collapsed in recent years.

The move follows a similar one last week regarding steel and comes as Donald Trump’s administration is trying to live up to his campaign promises to get tough on trade and confronts the end of his first 100 days facing criticism he has not done so.

Mr Trump is due to sign an executive order on Thursday calling for the commerce department to accelerate the investigation, which was launched on Wednesday under a 1964 law, and complete it as soon as possible. Were the department to find reason to, it could then impose tariffs or other restrictions on aluminium imports in the name of national security.

Such a move would undoubtedly provoke retaliation by US trading partners. It could also lead to a challenge at the World Trade Organisation, though invocations of national security in trade have rarely been brought there and are considered a “nuclear option”.

Wilbur Ross, Mr Trump’s commerce secretary, told reporters on Wednesday that the situation in the US aluminium industry had become dire, largely as a result of overproduction by China driving down global prices.

US domestic production was now down to the same level as 1952, he said, with only two US smelters operating at full production and eight others having either shut or curbed production since 2015. The result was imports of aluminium accounted for an estimated 55 per cent of the current US supply, the highest market share for imports on record.

Those developments had potential national security implications because the collapse in the US industry had come at a time when production of new fighter jets such as the F-35 and other military equipment. In particular, there was now only one US producer that could make the high-grade aluminium used in fighter jets like the F-35 and F-18, he said.

“At the very same time that our military is needing more and more of the very high quality aluminium we are producing less and less of everything,” Mr Ross said.

The study would look at how to encourage more domestic production as well as the potential economic affect of higher aluminium prices on other users. But Mr Ross said he was not hopeful about encouraging fresh US investment in the sector. “With the rates of return that one can achieve in the US aluminium industry I doubt very much that anybody in his right mind would build a new smelter,” he said.

Last week’s move to do something similar with steel attracted an angry response from countries like Japan and South Korea, which would undoubtedly be hurt by any new tariffs to control imports.

But it fits with the Trump administration’s strategy of using new — or dormant and rarely used — US legal instruments to crack down on trade practices it views as unfair.

That has also encouraged similar moves by companies hoping to take advantage of the Trump administration’s more aggressive approach. A bankrupt US solar company on Wednesday asked the US government to recommend new duties on imports of solar power products under a rare provision of US trade law that gives discretion to the president to impose trade restrictions.

By launching the steel investigation last week “[Mr] Trump has signalled to US industries who are potentially interested in seeking import protection that he is now open for business,” said Chad Bown, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Peterson Institute for International Economics.