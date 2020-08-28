All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which US state is named after Charles I’s wife? As what is the main character Shen Teh known in the title of a play by Bertolt Brecht (above)? Klondike Pete is the mascot for which breakfast cereal? The two types of competition in Olympic weightlifting are the snatch — and what? At the time of its dissolution, what was the biggest non-Russian city in the Soviet Union — and the third biggest overall, behind only Moscow and Leningrad? Which Indian city was officially renamed Chennai in 1996? Despite memorabilia having been sold in advance, which event scheduled for May 12 1937 at Westminster Abbey (above) never took place? What title is shared by a number two single by BA Robertson in 1979 and a number one single by Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj in 2014? Which educational programme is the longest-running children’s TV show in American history? By what nickname is the character played by Robert De Niro in Once Upon a Time in America known?

