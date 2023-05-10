Donald Trump has been found liable for the sexual abuse of a journalist in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s, Ireland plans to set up a sovereign wealth fund with its bumper budget surpluses, and China’s foreign minister has condemned EU proposals to impose sanctions on Chinese companies for supporting Russia’s war machine. Plus, the FT’s Hannah Murphy talks about one of the latest challengers to Twitter, Jack Dorsey’s Bluesky.

Donald Trump found liable in civil lawsuit over writer’s sexual abuse

Ireland to propose creation of sovereign wealth fund

China vows to retaliate against EU sanctions on its companies

Jack Dorsey’s Bluesky emerges as latest challenger to Elon Musk’s Twitter

