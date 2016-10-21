Listed private equity funds set for a comeback

Listed private equity funds are moving back into the mainstream for individual investors after years in the wilderness.

The funds have traded on big discounts since 2008, when they were largely deserted by smaller investors. They have since spent the best part of a decade trying to win them back.

But investment trust analysts are now predicting a comeback for the funds, with sector discounts — a fund’s share price relative to net asset value — sitting at 17 per cent compared with an average discount for the sector of nearly 60 per cent in early 2009, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies.

“It’s a sector that’s been unloved for many years,” said Ewan Lovett-Turner, investment trust analyst at Numis, the broker. “Many investors have had no reason to hold [private equity] — it doesn’t fit neatly into the asset allocation of wealth managers.”

Mr Lovett-Turner predicted that demand for the funds would grow. “It’s started to turn people’s attention,” he said.

The shift has accelerated in the past month amid a series of high-profile takeover bids in the sector, as the large discounts available on the funds’ share prices have left them vulnerable to activist investors.

SVG Capital was recently targeted by a series of rival groups, including Goldman Sachs and HarbourVest, after its shares traded at large discounts despite strong performance.

SVG — which has positions in private equity funds alongside direct investments in early stage companies — reported a sixth year of double-digit growth in 2015, with its net asset value rising by 11 per cent.

But the takeover bids have proven good news for the sector, said Simon Elliott, investment trust analyst at the broker Winterflood. “There is a growing appreciation that these funds offer attractive value. SVG has put the spotlight back on the sector, and we will see survivors coming through.”

The funds have made efforts to regain the interest of retail investors by giving a dividend, even though the unlisted companies invested in by the funds typically do not offer one.

F&C Private Equity aims to return 4 per cent of its net assets every year to shareholders through a dividend, while Apax Global Alpha returns 5 per cent. Princess Private Equity and NB Private Equity also generate dividends of between 4.4 and 8 per cent.

“Dividends have increasingly become a feature of the sector since the financial crisis,” said Mr Elliott.

Trusts value the relative loyalty of retail investors, he said. “Wealth managers and retail investors actually stay [invested] and don’t flip the discount as quickly.”

Some wealth managers have already said they would look at private equity trusts as part of the search for income — Cannacord Gennuity Wealth Management said it was considering adding the vehicles to its multi-asset portfolios.

However, Ben Yearsley, wealth manager at Wealth Club, said he had decided private equity trusts were “too high up the risk scale” for his client portfolios.

“I’ve [personally] invested in private equity for a long time, but I understand the risks and sometimes lumpy nature of the returns,” he said. “It is a high-risk asset class and isn’t suitable for all investors.”