Kofi Annan, the first black African to become UN secretary-general, has died aged 80.

Annan, who was the UN’s top diplomat from 1997 to 2006, died in his sleep in Geneva, his home for many years, after what was described by the foundation named after him as a brief illness.

He was at the helm of the UN during the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the US, and the subsequent invasion of Iraq by a US-led coalition, which came despite his diplomatic efforts to stave off conflict. His opposition to that war led to a rupture with Washington.

Annan was credited with spearheading the fight against the HIV/Aids epidemic, which was particularly severe in his own continent, and for championing the Millennium Development Goals designed to prod governments into reaching minimum standards of health, education and gender equality by 2015.

A diplomats’ diplomat, he became almost an embodiment of the potential and limitations of the intergovernmental body charged with fostering international co-operation and maintaining peace among nations.

He was the first UN secretary-general to be elected from within the ranks of the organisation.

António Guterres, the current UN secretary-general, said in a statement: “In many ways, Kofi Annan was the United Nations. He rose through the ranks to lead the organisation into the new millennium with matchless dignity and determination.”

Annan won the Nobel Peace prize in 2001 for what the committee said was his and the UN’s work for a better organised and more peaceful world”. Annan, it said, had brought “new life” to the UN. “While clearly underlining the UN’s traditional responsibility for peace and security, he has also emphasised its obligations with regard to human rights,” it said.

Annan, a UN “lifer”, who originally joined in 1962, was not without his detractors. He was criticised by some for timidity at crucial moments, particularly when, as head of UN peacekeeping operations in 1994 he was accused of ignoring warnings from his own mission about the impending genocide in Rwanda in which up to 1m people were killed in a matter of months.

He was also in charge of the UN during the Iraqi oil-for-food scandal, a humanitarian programme to relieve the impact of sanctions on ordinary Iraqis that ended in widespread abuse and corruption. A commission found the UN culpable of weak management and oversight during his time in charge.

Born in Kumasi in Ghana into an aristocratic family and educated at boarding school and later in St Paul, Minnesota, Annan was widely praised for his soft-spoken, dignified demeanour in trying to resolve some of the world’s most intractable conflicts.

In retirement, he served as a UN special envoy for Syria, and also sought to intervene in Myanmar where the government has been accused of ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims.

He also threw his weight behind efforts to improve the efficiency of agriculture in Africa, something he thought crucial to lift tens of millions out of poverty and to contribute to wider development goals.

“Africa imports $75bn worth of food each year. For a continent with all the land we have, it’s just intolerable,” he told the FT, adding that the US and Europe should remove farm subsidies to help African farmers compete on a level playing field.