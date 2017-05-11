Macron to join other EU leaders in tough Brexit negotiating stance

Emmanuel Macron will maintain French support for the tough negotiating stance of the remaining EU countries in looming Brexit talks with the UK, a top adviser to the incoming French president has said.

Jean Pisani-Ferry told a public meeting on Wednesday that Mr Macron will row in behind the position already adopted by the 27 remaining countries after he takes office next week.

“We are in a phase in the discussion on Brexit which is very intensively dominated the calculation of interests on both sides,” Mr Pisani-Ferry said at a forum jointly organised by the Financial Times and the Breugel think tank in Brussels.

“Everyone has his or her own responsibility vis-à-vis his or her country in defending national interests. The 27 are unanimous on some red lines and I don’t think Marcon will depart from this consensus of the 27,” said Mr Pisani-Ferry, who is economic adviser to the president-elect.

“Longer term, we should think also on making sure that the partnership that will be potentially rebuilt is something that’s beneficial – or at least does not destroy too much prosperity on both sides,” he said.

“I think that’s also a longer-term view we need to take but at present we’re very much in the discussion in which there is a sort of zero sum game dimension in which everyone is in a certain corner. And actually the 27 are in the same corner.”