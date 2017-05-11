France

Macron to join other EU leaders in tough Brexit negotiating stance

by: Arthur Beesley

Emmanuel Macron will maintain French support for the tough negotiating stance of the remaining EU countries in looming Brexit talks with the UK, a top adviser to the incoming French president has said.

Jean Pisani-Ferry told a public meeting on Wednesday that Mr Macron will row in behind the position already adopted by the 27 remaining countries after he takes office next week.

“We are in a phase in the discussion on Brexit which is very intensively dominated the calculation of interests on both sides,” Mr Pisani-Ferry said at a forum jointly organised by the Financial Times and the Breugel think tank in Brussels.

“Everyone has his or her own responsibility vis-à-vis his or her country in defending national interests. The 27 are unanimous on some red lines and I don’t think Marcon will depart from this consensus of the 27,” said Mr Pisani-Ferry, who is economic adviser to the president-elect.

“Longer term, we should think also on making sure that the partnership that will be potentially rebuilt is something that’s beneficial – or at least does not destroy too much prosperity on both sides,” he said.

“I think that’s also a longer-term view we need to take but at present we’re very much in the discussion in which there is a sort of zero sum game dimension in which everyone is in a certain corner. And actually the 27 are in the same corner.”

