Print this page

Facebook, Amazon, and Apple all reported stellar revenue increases in the latest quarter. The FT’s Richard Waters will explain what that means in the context of Wednesday’s US congressional big tech antitrust hearings. Then, FT US markets reporter Colby Smith will explain investor reaction to the worst contraction in the US economy in postwar history. Plus, corporate America is still clinging on to share buybacks despite the global recession.


Register for the Energy Source talk, “Profit and Power in the Energy Industry” 

https://live.ft.com/Events/2020/Profit-and-Power-in-the-Energy-Industry?segmentId=b52e1504-1d03-48a4-76bc-38fb50ada64b&utm_us=JJYAAP


Apple revenues defy expectations despite store closures

https://www.ft.com/content/20d1ef26-2bf4-4900-85b2-08ef7c6d1ae1


US economy suffers sharpest postwar contraction in second quarter

https://www.ft.com/content/3ff15dc7-be90-4676-8121-5a868016c4bb


US companies cling to share buybacks despite collapse in profits

ft.com/content/1c924be0-5bc0-4eba-a088-b98b13080c04?



See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast