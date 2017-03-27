It is something of an irony that the EU, often accused by Brexiters of being remote and secretive, seems likely to be more open about its forthcoming negotiations with the UK than is Britain itself.

Michel Barnier, who will head the negotiations from the EU side, suggests in today’s Financial Times that Brussels’ negotiating positions in the talks will be published before the process begins. UK prime minister Theresa May, by contrast, has sought to keep Britain’s positions secret, saying that giving away details will weaken her hand.

Leaving aside the fact that trying to prevent leaks from the gossipy EU institutions is like going to sea in a sieve, it is an error to assume that keeping details secret is necessarily a good tactical move.

The insistence on secrecy is frequently disingenuous. The 12 countries in the Trans-Pacific Partnership managed to get a deal signed before the ratification process was stymied by the opposition of Donald Trump. Throughout, those involved in the negotiations maintained strict omertà. Absurdly, American lawmakers were able to view the texts only in a secure location in the US Capitol without even being allowed to take notes away with them.

The reason given was that publishing the texts would reveal countries’ negotiating positions. Yet the leak of several of the papers, published by WikiLeaks in one of its decreasingly frequent socially useful acts, revealed that every provision was carefully annotated with the views of each of the member countries.

The damage to the efficiency and productivity of the talks from that publication, it turned out, was nil. The trade-offs that governments were prepared to make between their different objectives remained a matter for them and for negotiation, but there was no negative impact from the publication of their positions.

It is hard to avoid the conclusion that governments want to hide their policy stances not from their negotiating partners but from their own publics, to avoid taking heat from domestic constituencies. It is an understandable reaction, particularly faced with an always excitable and frequently hysterical press like Britain’s. It is also most likely a mistaken one.

Related article Europe will be transparent and fair in Brexit talks An orderly UK withdrawal has to be agreed before any trade deals are struck

Being able to show the strength of domestic opinion on a particular issue can in fact strengthen negotiators’ positions. It is a tactic of so-called credible precommitment, which in effect rules out their ability to compromise on that position. Agricultural subsidies that benefit French producers, for example, have been kept in place down the decades by an implied veto maintained by a sustained and impressive campaign of protest theatre by French farmers — tonnes of manure dumped in cities, imported lambs set on fire, McDonald’s restaurants trashed.

As long as it does not provoke domestic constituencies on each side to set mutually exclusive unbreachable “red lines”, allowing legislatures and the public see the different positions in the talks is likely to be helpful.

Mr Barnier deserves plaudits for his efforts to promote transparency, and the rest of the EU institutions — and the UK — should follow his lead. The talks will be difficult enough as it is. The idea that they will be eased by attempting the near-impossible task of keeping each side’s negotiating positions secret does not stand up to serious scrutiny.

alan.beattie@ft.com