This Halloween, what will you do? Sit in the dark, hiding from the trick-or-treaters, or scare yourself silly with a slasher movie? Take a ghost walk or a haunted house tour? Remember the dearly departed on All Hallows, or embrace the party season that now extends to the Mexican Day of the Dead on November 2? Halloween culture is big business.

We can trace the origins of this love of things spooky very precisely. In 1764, Horace Walpole, the nervy son of Britain’s first prime minister, published an odd book called The Castle of Otranto, a tall tale of supernatural shenanigans in medieval Italy. It was published anonymously, with an apology for its crude superstitions. A success, Walpole soon put his name to it, and added the subtitle “A Gothic Romance”.

Walpole’s book was inspired by the strange house he created at Strawberry Hill on the banks of the Thames near Richmond. In the 1720s his father built the model classical country seat, Houghton Hall in Norfolk, a celebration of stately Palladian architecture. In reaction, from 1747 Horace spent 50 years crafting an eccentric house in a mix of ancient styles borrowed from medieval churches, cloisters and castles across Europe. You can still visit this fantasia, a key origin for Britain’s Gothic Revival.

The staircase at Strawberry Hill, Horace Walpole’s Gothic Revival fantasia in Richmond, on the banks of the Thames, begun in 1747 © Kilian O’Sullivan/View Pictures/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

William Beckford was another writer of scandalous Gothic books, and another builder of grand follies. His house, Fonthill, was a fake medieval abbey in Wiltshire. His mania to build consumed the family fortune gained through sugar plantations in the West Indies. Beckford eventually exhausted his funds and was compelled to sell the place in 1822. On a windy night in 1825, its huge spire toppled over, leaving little standing.

The story goes that on his deathbed, the master builder confessed that he had squirrelled away the money meant for adequate foundations. Without them, the house was doomed to fall.

Still, Fonthill’s influence can be traced to such instances as the rebuilding of the Palace of Westminster by Charles Barry and Augustus Pugin, completed in 1860. By then, the revivalists had revalued Gothic as the national architecture, a symbol of centuries of safety and continuity. In his writing, John Ruskin and other proponents tried to flush out all the musty cobwebs from the Gothic as a progressive movement, to displace the association with ancient horror. No such luck.

Walpole ensured that horror and houses were tied together from the outset. The classics of the literature are often about haunted or cursed houses. They began as symbols of a malevolent past, seats of feudal tyrants menacing the earnest representatives of modern England.

Ann Radcliffe’s bestseller of 1794, The Mysteries of Udolpho, established this plot. The labyrinths of that mouldering castle echo down the ages, from Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Fall of the House of Usher” or Henry James’s Bly Manor in his Turn of the Screw to Mark Danielewski’s 2000 novel The House of Leaves, a bewildering puzzle of a story about vast spaces that open up inside a small house in Virginia.

An 1823 illustration of the hall at Fonthill Abbey, writer William Beckford’s fake medieval abbey in Wiltshire © Historical Picture Archive/Corbis/Getty Images

Film thrives in these uneasy spaces. James Whale’s The Old Dark House in 1932 was one of the first movies to be classed by censors as a “horror” film. It taught us it’s never a good idea to go upstairs. Hitchcock’s Psycho used the unsettling space of the house on the hill that looms over the Bates Motel as a map of the deranged mind of Norman Bates. This time, best avoid the basement.

In both John Carpenter’s Halloween and Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, innovations in film technology freed the camera to glide with dissociated effect through rooms and hallways, making every doorway a threatening void, and rendering every space in the home decidedly unhomely.

It is still a common trope in the Gothic genre to see churches or family mansions signalling a malignant past that persists. But this is just as often updated to the ruins of modern institutions. Abandoned prisons or hospitals fascinate us because they represent a past architecture of optimistic reform, the belief that buildings themselves might help rehabilitate.

These days, the ruins of mental institutions mark our horror at so-called “persuasive architecture”, buildings that were meant to surveil, coerce and cajole obedient subjects into restrictive norms. This is the horror of films from Sam Fuller’s Shock Corridor to Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island.

‘The Old Dark House’ (1932), one of the first films to be classed by censors as a ‘horror’ film © ITV/Shutterstock ‘Psycho’ (1960): the house on the hill was ‘a map of the deranged mind of Norman Bates’ (Anthony Perkins) © Bridgeman Images

Similarly, a Gothic tinge has engulfed abandoned shopping malls or whole ghost towns, places left behind due to economic fragility. It is not surprising that several horror films are either set in or evoke the fate of Pripyat, the town that housed the workers at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, and which was left arrested at the moment it was evacuated. Fukushima, following the 2011 nuclear disaster, is another ruin space, as was New Orleans in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

The ruins of Detroit have been the backdrop for many recent horror films, including It Follows. The zombie apocalypse has made us very familiar with the evisceration of modern urban space, from the family home as kill zone to empty downtown vistas where complex cities have collapsed in an instant.

The updated spaces of the Gothic are not restricted to castle ruins on beetling cliffs under gibbous moons. What also horrifies us is superficiality, spaces with an unnerving lack of history. Psycho’s best-known murder scene is not in the Gothic house above, but in the bland rooms of the motel below. Bates gets away with it because he trafficks in rootless drifters.

In Hilary Mantel’s 2005 novel Beyond Black, the spiritualist medium is badgered by her ghosts in the boxy rooms of new-build housing estates with invented pastoral names, or in seedy conference centres off the M25. The controversial 2008 film Eden Lake is set during the building of a private gated estate that attracts the violence of the vengeful poor displaced from its land. Sudanese asylum seekers are haunted by terrors of their fraught passage to England in their dingy council house digs in Remi Weekes’s 2020 film His House.

Stanley Kubrick’s ‘The Shining’ (1980): innovations in film technology helped ramp up the horror © TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Tony Moran in ‘Halloween’ (1978): ‘every doorway a threatening void’ © Allstar Picture Library Ltd. / Alamy

The standardised housing units of the suburbs have long hidden secrets, as we know from Ira Levin’s 1972 novel The Stepford Wives, or the hellmouth beneath Sunnydale in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, or Jordan Peele’s satirical take on the race politics of wealthy white suburbs in 2017’s Get Out. The horror of Ben Wheatley’s Kill List is all the better for starting out in bland suburban semis, hotel-chain bedrooms and car parks, or in the lock-ups of industrial estates in scruffy edgelands.

This sensibility has crept into the mainstream. In their book Horror in Architecture, Joshua Comaroff and Ker-Shing Ong argued that the Modernist house, that vision of openness and transparency, still hides horrific voids or “obscene and recessive spaces” behind its curtained windows and white walls. The book is almost a primer for Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning film Parasite, the luxurious rational space of a high-status house in Seoul hiding dark secrets of violent inequality in its bowels.

We no longer need the malign features of the standard ruined castle or haunted house. This Halloween, it may be worth thinking about the horrors the Gothic sensibility can now tease out of our ordinary, everyday spaces. The Gothic lurks under bright halogen lamps as much as in dark shadows.

