Halloween is around the corner. This year there is no need for ghosts and ghouls to frighten investors. Disappointing results from Alphabet and Microsoft are giving them all the jump scares they can cope with. The market collectively wiped over $200bn off America’s second and third most valuable companies on Wednesday.

No boom lasts forever, not even for tech giants. Inflation and fears of a recession have throttled spending on digital advertising and new personal computers. At Google owner Alphabet, third-quarter revenue grew just 6 per cent. Barring the start of the pandemic, that is the slowest pace since 2013.

Microsoft meanwhile posted its weakest quarterly sales growth in five years. The software group was hit by three factors: a strong dollar that reduced overseas earnings, a slump in PC and Xbox sales and slowing web services growth. Its cloud division however grew 35 per cent.

Both sets of results undershot analysts’ forecasts. Shares in the two companies now hover near 20-month lows. As a result, Microsoft stock changes hands at 24 times forward earnings, while Alphabet is at 19 times. Both are well below their three-year averages.

Perspective is important. The underwhelming growth follows an unusually strong quarter a year earlier. Tough comparatives will continue in the fourth quarter but should ease somewhat in 2023.

Recession fears will crimp advertising spending. But Alphabet — owner of the world’s largest digital advertising platform by market share — does have some advantages over peers. A dominant position is coupled with diversified revenues, with nearly a tenth coming from cloud services. Even better, the business remains highly cash generative, with free cash flow topping $16bn last quarter alone. It is a similar story at Microsoft.

As horror film aficionados will tell you, stay seated through the scariest moments to end up with the biggest bag of treats. Big tech may no longer offer heady growth, but do offer good defensive choices.