Salesforce reported better than expected earnings on Wednesday amid a fight with activist investors, Bridgewater Associates is set to cut about eight per cent of its workforce, and Chinese factories are on a charm offensive.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Salesforce earnings provide some respite amid activist fight

Elliott Management nominates several directors for Salesforce board

Bridgewater to cut jobs and cap flagship fund in post-Dalio overhaul

Chinese factories launch charm offensive for buyers after Covid isolation

Download the FT Edit app here: ft.com/ftedit

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com