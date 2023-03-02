Salesforce catches a break
Salesforce reported better than expected earnings on Wednesday amid a fight with activist investors, Bridgewater Associates is set to cut about eight per cent of its workforce, and Chinese factories are on a charm offensive.
Mentioned in this podcast:
Salesforce earnings provide some respite amid activist fight
Elliott Management nominates several directors for Salesforce board
Bridgewater to cut jobs and cap flagship fund in post-Dalio overhaul
Chinese factories launch charm offensive for buyers after Covid isolation
