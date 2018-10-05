Thank you for your help!

Boris Johnson remains as divisive as ever. Supporters of Britain's former foreign secretary lap up his optimism and zeal for Brexit. But his detractors think he has a very vague relationship with facts and that his vision for the UK's future relationship with the EU would lead it towards disaster.

Philip Stephens is one such sceptic. In his latest column he argues that Mr Johnson has stoked English nationalism and is pushing moderate Conservatives away from the Tory party. Just as Labour has shifted leftward, apparently irreversibly, under Jeremy Corbyn, so, Philip argues, it is no more likely that the governing party will be saved from the influence of Mr Johnson and his ilk any time soon.

Martin Wolf argues that Brexiters still fail to understand what the EU is about. The remarks by Jeremy Hunt comparing the bloc to the Soviet Union are a symptom of what he regards as a derangement.

Edward Luce thinks that Donald Trump represents the golden age of America's oligarchy. The US president shares basic traits with other scions of wealth.

Gillian Tett argues that listed companies are less short-termist than previously thought. A new Fed report reveals that staying private is no guarantee of long-term investment.

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, argues that adding urban sports to the Olympic Games will secure their future appeal.

USMCA gives statisticians reason to cheer (probably): from Robert Shaw, Twickenham, UK

Your coverage of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is music to the ears of statisticians like me. For example, car manufacturers must soon provide statistics proving that 45 per cent of their ball bearings come from companies paying more than $16 hourly. I can confidently predict that by 2025 half of all companies will be statistics manufacturers.

In response to "What made the US unique has become ordinary" , Scott Shuster says

Only a very few of us Americans have sufficient awareness of the differences, past or present, between our country and other countries to have even the possibility of holding the views that the author ascribes to us. Both individually and as a nation, we simply do not have the necessary conceptual framework of the world, or of ourselves-in-the-world to enable the identity crisis you suggest we have.

Should we expect another Millennium Dome? : letter from Paul Barrett, London, UK

Robert Shrimsley reports that UK prime minister Theresa May has floated the idea of a festival to showcase national renewal ( “ Tories can find no escape from the festival of Brexit”, October 2). The last such event that I remember was the Millennium Dome to celebrate the beginning of the third millennium. Is this the sort of experience we can expect?

