Recently, flying in the US seems to be more chaotic than calm. And while it may seem like this all started recently, the FT’s Chicago Correspondent Claire Bushey takes us back to a decision that happened in the 1970s that got us to where we are now.

Clips from NBC, PBS, CBS

For further reading:

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com