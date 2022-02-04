19 ways to layer like a player
Zegna cashmere jacket with detachable waistcoat, £3,355
Dior calfskin Saddle pouch, £1,500
Brunello Cucinelli layered cotton-piqué polo shirt, £400, matchesfashion.com
Patricia Urquiola Overlay wide bowl, £1,620, louisvuitton.com
Orlebar Brown down Jarrell jacket, £495, mrporter.com
Ambush silver stacked ring, £885, harrods.com
Anest Collective leather coat, £3,348
Crockett & Jones leather Whitby shoes, £460
Hermès Recto-Verso muffler, £385
Shine by SHO Curve sofa, $23,420, 1stdibs.com
Feng Chen Wang cotton sweatshirt, £542, farfetch.com
Omega sunglasses, £430
Prada Re-Nylon and Saffiano leather backpack, £1,900
Missoma x Lucy Williams gold-plated vermeil Snake necklace set, £310
Glas Italia x Nendo bookshelf, $9,800, artemest.com
Umit Benan B+ layered tweed suit jacket, £4,095, mrporter.com
Bottega Veneta Climber shoes, £560
Dolce & Gabbana cotton tapered trousers, $477, ssense.com
Paul Smith dressing gown, £220
