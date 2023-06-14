Photography by Cedric Bihr. Styling by Isabelle Kountoure

Jump to comments sectionPrint this page
Proenza Schouler jersey bodysuit, £680, and viscose suiting trousers, POA. Loro Piana suede leather loafers, £625. Vintage Leica M1 camera, Małgosia’s own. Throughout: Monica Vinader recycled-gold vermeil earrings, £195. Minas 18ct-gold Crescent bracelets, £17,100 each
© Cedric Bihr

Proenza Schouler jersey bodysuit, £680, and viscose suiting trousers, POA. Loro Piana suede leather loafers, £625. Vintage Leica M1 camera, Małgosia’s own. Throughout: Monica Vinader recycled-gold vermeil earrings, £195. Minas 18ct-gold Crescent bracelets, £17,100 each

Chanel cotton lace blouse, POA, and silk crepe hat, £1,360. Chloé x Eres Lycra embroidered Peau Douce Panama trikini (worn underneath), £522. Louis Vuitton cotton denim trousers, £945
© Cedric Bihr

Chanel cotton lace blouse, POA, and silk crepe hat, £1,360. Chloé x Eres Lycra embroidered Peau Douce Panama trikini (worn underneath), £522. Louis Vuitton cotton denim trousers, £945

Michael Kors Collection cashmere cutout bodysuit, £465. Dior silk wrap skirt, £2,700. Charvet leather slippers, £325
© Cedric Bihr

Michael Kors Collection cashmere cutout bodysuit, £465. Dior silk wrap skirt, £2,700. Charvet leather slippers, £325

Hunza G The Original Crinkle Polly swimsuit, £160
© Cedric Bihr

Hunza G The Original Crinkle Polly swimsuit, £160

Hermès hand-crocheted technical silk knit top with cord lacing, £3,250. Partow crinkle cotton/linen trousers, £1,100
© Cedric Bihr

Hermès hand-crocheted technical silk knit top with cord lacing, £3,250. Partow crinkle cotton/linen trousers, £1,100

Louis Vuitton silk shirt, £1,790, and cotton denim trousers, £945. Vintage Leica M1 camera, Małgosia’s own
© Cedric Bihr

Louis Vuitton silk shirt, £1,790, and cotton denim trousers, £945. Vintage Leica M1 camera, Małgosia’s own

The Row mercerised-cotton crochet Christa top, £4,160, and wool Claudia trousers, £2,770. Chloé x Eres Lycra embroidered Peau Douce Panama trikini (worn underneath), £522 
© Cedric Bihr

The Row mercerised-cotton crochet Christa top, £4,160, and wool Claudia trousers, £2,770. Chloé x Eres Lycra embroidered Peau Douce Panama trikini (worn underneath), £522 

Chloé x Eres Lycra embroidered Peau Douce Panama trikini, £522 
© Cedric Bihr

Chloé x Eres Lycra embroidered Peau Douce Panama trikini, £522 

Loro Piana cashmere jacket, £2,660. Polo Ralph Lauren satin shirt, £349, and matching wide-leg trousers, £439. Charvet leather slippers, £325. Michael Kors Collection jersey bandeau, POA. Vintage Leica M1 camera, Małgosia’s own
© Cedric Bihr

Loro Piana cashmere jacket, £2,660. Polo Ralph Lauren satin shirt, £349, and matching wide-leg trousers, £439. Charvet leather slippers, £325. Michael Kors Collection jersey bandeau, POA. Vintage Leica M1 camera, Małgosia’s own

Kiohne handmade cotton-yarn embroidered swimsuit, £150
© Cedric Bihr

Kiohne handmade cotton-yarn embroidered swimsuit, £150

Dusan wool-mix trench coat, £2,542, matching belted coat, £1,864, and matching pleated trousers, £1,508. Monica Vinader recycled-gold vermeil earrings, £195. Charvet leather slippers, £325. Vintage Leica M1 camera, Małgosia’s own
© Cedric Bihr

Dusan wool-mix trench coat, £2,542, matching belted coat, £1,864, and matching pleated trousers, £1,508. Charvet leather slippers, £325. Vintage Leica M1 camera, Małgosia’s own

Alaïa poplin hooded body, £1,050. Monica Vinader recycled-gold vermeil earrings, £195
© Cedric Bihr

Alaïa poplin hooded body, £1,050

Isabel Marant jersey Leila top, £455. Gabriela Hearst merino wool trousers, £1,370. Monica Vinader recycled-gold vermeil earrings, £195
© Cedric Bihr

Isabel Marant jersey Leila top, £455. Gabriela Hearst merino wool trousers, £1,370

By Malene Birger merino-wool/cotton knitted dress, £490. Loro Piana cotton Selene cape, £1,490. Monica Vinader recycled-gold vermeil earrings, £195. Jigsaw X Collagerie gold-plated and lapis lazuli ring, £60. Jigsaw gold-plated Chunky Dome Ring, £55
© Cedric Bihr

By Malene Birger merino-wool/cotton knitted dress, £490. Loro Piana cotton Selene cape, £1,490. Jigsaw x Collagerie gold-plated and lapis lazuli ring, £60. Jigsaw gold-plated Chunky Dome Ring, £55

Chloé x Eres Lycra embroidered Peau Douce Panama Trikini, £522. Monica Vinader recycled-gold vermeil earrings, £195. Minas 18ct-gold Crescent bracelets, £17,100 each
© Cedric Bihr

Chloé x Eres Lycra embroidered Peau Douce Panama Trikini, £522

Model, Małgosia Bela at Viva. Hair and make-up, Yannis Siskos at Airport Agency using Dyson for hair and Armani Beauty. Photographer’s assistant, Jozef Urbanski. Stylist’s assistants, Aylin Bayhan and Aniello Luca Migliaro. Production, Costas Kokkinos and Natasha Reppa at This Is Not Another Agency. Special thanks to Stephan Colloredo-Mansfeld and Vasilis Korres at the Old Carpet Factory Recording Studio and GH Kountouris 

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article

Comments