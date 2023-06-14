A fashion odyssey in Hydra
Proenza Schouler jersey bodysuit, £680, and viscose suiting trousers, POA. Loro Piana suede leather loafers, £625. Vintage Leica M1 camera, Małgosia’s own. Throughout: Monica Vinader recycled-gold vermeil earrings, £195. Minas 18ct-gold Crescent bracelets, £17,100 each
Chanel cotton lace blouse, POA, and silk crepe hat, £1,360. Chloé x Eres Lycra embroidered Peau Douce Panama trikini (worn underneath), £522. Louis Vuitton cotton denim trousers, £945
Michael Kors Collection cashmere cutout bodysuit, £465. Dior silk wrap skirt, £2,700. Charvet leather slippers, £325
Hunza G The Original Crinkle Polly swimsuit, £160
Hermès hand-crocheted technical silk knit top with cord lacing, £3,250. Partow crinkle cotton/linen trousers, £1,100
Louis Vuitton silk shirt, £1,790, and cotton denim trousers, £945. Vintage Leica M1 camera, Małgosia’s own
The Row mercerised-cotton crochet Christa top, £4,160, and wool Claudia trousers, £2,770. Chloé x Eres Lycra embroidered Peau Douce Panama trikini (worn underneath), £522
Chloé x Eres Lycra embroidered Peau Douce Panama trikini, £522
Loro Piana cashmere jacket, £2,660. Polo Ralph Lauren satin shirt, £349, and matching wide-leg trousers, £439. Charvet leather slippers, £325. Michael Kors Collection jersey bandeau, POA. Vintage Leica M1 camera, Małgosia’s own
Kiohne handmade cotton-yarn embroidered swimsuit, £150
Dusan wool-mix trench coat, £2,542, matching belted coat, £1,864, and matching pleated trousers, £1,508. Charvet leather slippers, £325. Vintage Leica M1 camera, Małgosia’s own
Alaïa poplin hooded body, £1,050
Isabel Marant jersey Leila top, £455. Gabriela Hearst merino wool trousers, £1,370
By Malene Birger merino-wool/cotton knitted dress, £490. Loro Piana cotton Selene cape, £1,490. Jigsaw x Collagerie gold-plated and lapis lazuli ring, £60. Jigsaw gold-plated Chunky Dome Ring, £55
Chloé x Eres Lycra embroidered Peau Douce Panama Trikini, £522
Model, Małgosia Bela at Viva. Hair and make-up, Yannis Siskos at Airport Agency using Dyson for hair and Armani Beauty. Photographer’s assistant, Jozef Urbanski. Stylist’s assistants, Aylin Bayhan and Aniello Luca Migliaro. Production, Costas Kokkinos and Natasha Reppa at This Is Not Another Agency. Special thanks to Stephan Colloredo-Mansfeld and Vasilis Korres at the Old Carpet Factory Recording Studio and GH Kountouris
