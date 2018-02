Was it a market turmoil, a crash? Or just a jolt, a correction? Whatever your description of this week's equities sell-off, it adds up to a healthy adjustment to a market that is better placed for volatility, as the world gets used to rising inflation and rate rises. That's the view of Max Kettner of Commerzbank, who also discusses with Roger Blitz the surprisingly hawkish Bank of England meeting and the fluctuating dollar





