For the final column of this year, a mystery. Pairs played in 5S or 6S, sometimes in 5C or 6C doubled. One N/S Pair made 6S. Look at all four hands and see if you can find the winning line . ..

Bidding Dealer: North N/S Game North East South West NB 3C 3S 5C 5S 6C 6S

Usually, it is correct to overcall a 5-card major suit; with such poor quality here, double might offer more options. Nonetheless, 6S played by South is the best spot.

West led 10♣; South assumed a trump loser and a diamond loser. To avoid relying on the diamond finesse, declarer set about endplaying West. She won A♣ and ruffed 4♣ in dummy. She led a spade to her A♠, pleased that both opponents followed. Assuming that West held K♠, she started to play her hearts, cashing ♥AK from hand and leading a third heart.

If West trumped this, it is with her master trump, and now what could she lead? If she plays a club, declarer trumps in dummy and discards 9♦ from hand. South then cashes dummy’s top heart and discards 10♦ from hand. If West leads a diamond, the finesse is taken for South.

If West trumps the fourth round of hearts, the same thing happens. Finally, if West does not trump a heart, declarer leads a spade, and West is on lead again, with no option but to concede a ruff and discard, or to lead away from her K♦.

