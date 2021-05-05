US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen warns rates may need to rise

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Treasury secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that US interest rates may need to rise so that the economy does not overheat, and US states and companies are offering all kinds of incentives to entice people to get vaccinated against coronavirus. Plus, there are very few women in top roles in European central banking and economics. Two of them spoke to the FT about their experiences and “hidden barriers” to gender equality in their field.





Yellen says rates may have to rise to prevent ‘overheating’

https://www.ft.com/content/049f4a79-abff-4a6c-a7c1-13409e8f63ae





Women central bankers want action on ‘hidden barriers’ to equality

https://www.ft.com/content/0d1d2d4d-8bb8-42ce-b263-9863a1f377ed





Beers and cash among incentives used to entice the ‘vaccine hesitant”

https://www.ft.com/content/138f58a1-b472-452a-9daa-db0f5c885079

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.