Daily briefing: Trump witch-hunt; Nafta talks; Brazil shock

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Test your knowledge of this week’s news with the FirstFT quiz

Republicans are increasingly worried that their policy agenda will be derailed as the Russia turmoil engulfing Donald Trump forces them to adjust to a president whose political capital is diminishing. A senior figure close to the administration described parallel universes on Thursday as Mr Trump complained that he was victim of a “witch hunt” in one, while Republicans sought to advance tax reform, Nafta renegotiation, and a CEO-heavy presidential trip to Saudi Arabia in another.

Rod Rosenstein, deputy attorney-general, took the extraordinary step of appointing a special counsel to investigate the Trump-Russia connections Wednesday night, only telling the White House and attorney-general Jeff Sessions — both of whom have been accused of trying to obstruct the investigation — after he had signed the order. The probe will be led by former FBI chief Robert Mueller, a man who is receiving rare bipartisan plaudits for his integrity, forthrightness and grit.

Advisers are urging Mr Trump to hire an experienced outside lawyer to help him deal with the crisis and the probe, even as further damaging revelations about Michael Flynn, Mr Trump’s former national security adviser, come to light. The Trump transition team reportedly knew Mr Flynn was under federal investigation for secretly working as a foreign agent for Turkey but still appointed him to a position that gave him access to the country’s greatest intelligence secrets. Mr Flynn, along with other Trump campaign members, had at least 18 undisclosed contacts with Russia during the last seven months of the 2016 race.

Meanwhile, some Republicans are beginning to whisper a new name: President Mike Pence. (FT, LAT, WaPo, NYT, McClatchy, Reuters, Politico)

In the news

White House triggers Nafta renegotiation

Donald Trump fired the starting gun on renegotiating the North American trade deal, with his administration notifying Congress on Thursday that it planned to begin formal talks as soon as August. (FT)

Brazil president in bribery scandal Brazil’s President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country’s biggest graft probe to remain silent, according to plea-bargain testimony by a powerful businessman. Protesters took to the streets in São Paulo and Brasília, calling for the president to resign and shares tumbled. (Reuters, BBC, FT)

US may expand laptop ban worldwide The Trump administration is considering extending a ban on laptops in aircraft cabins to all flights to the US from anywhere in the world, in a move that would create severe disruption for passengers and airlines. US officials who met European commissioners in Brussels said this week that if Washington does extend its ban on large electronic devices, Europe would not be singled out and restrictions would apply to all flights to the US. (FT)

Alibaba’s record-breaking quarter

The Chinese ecommerce giant had its biggest quarterly rise in revenues since its blockbuster initial public offering in 2014, even as some analysts expressed disappointment at its efforts to expand its non-retail businesses. In other retail news, Walmart — the world’s largest retailer — enjoyed a surge in online sales. (FT)

Japan economy grows GDP grew 2.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2017, marking the longest period of sustained growth in more than a decade. The figure, which beat analyst forecasts, is a boost for the policies of Shinzo Abe, prime minister. (FT)

GM to quit India and South Africa General Motors has called a halt to its global retreat after pulling out of the Indian and South African markets. The US carmaker has been steadily withdrawing from weak or lossmaking markets, exiting Europe and Russia as well as Indonesia and Thailand. (FT)

Chinese group in talks to aid Bombardier China’s Comac and Bombardier have held talks about a deal that could inject new life into the debt-laden Canadian company’s passenger jet business, several people familiar with the discussions said. (FT)

A murder, an heiress and the Chinese military A murder case in California gives a graphic illustration of how money made in China has flooded overseas real estate markets. (FT)

Test your knowledge of this week’s news with the FirstFT quiz

The day ahead

Trump takes his show on the road

The US leader will embark on his first foreign trip as president this weekend — visiting Saudi Arabia, Israel, Belgium, Italy and the Vatican — with a deepening crisis trailing him back home. Mr Trump is reportedly not looking forward to it. (NYT)

Iran’s election in charts As they prepare to cast their votes in Friday’s presidential elections, Iranians are weighing up the candidates’ claims on the economy. A series of charts shows why the incumbent, Hassan Rouhani, is defending his record on containing inflation, while his opponents are attacking him for high unemployment. (FT)

What we’re reading

The Big Green Bang A long look at how the shift to cleaner power is disrupting entire industries, making renewable energy unstoppable. Will the 21st century be the last one for fossil fuels? Here’s the accompanying video. (FT)

Fixing the US wine deficit Donald Trump has repeatedly railed against the US trade deficit. Now California’s winemakers want the president to deal with wine regulations, saying that the US is under assault from European wines. (FT)

Big in Japan The 50-year-old James Bond film, You Only Live Twice, in which Japan co-stars with Sean Connery, shows how Tokyo and London can revive their security alliance. (NAR)

Music’s healing powers A read on how personalised music can be used in treating sick people. Dedicated software, such as MusicLink, is emerging to make the job of creating personalised playlists simpler for healthcare professionals while many healthcare organisations are putting music at the heart of their services. (Economist)

Roger Ailes dead

The man who created Fox News died at age 77 just months after leaving the channel he founded in disgrace amid a wide-ranging sexual harassment scandal that included allegations that he had harassed and tried to coerce multiple female employees. He leaves behind a media industry — and country — completely transformed by the bellicose, ultra-conservative politics he promoted at Fox. He was eulogised by the likes of Tina Brown and former President George HW Bush — who said, “he wasn’t perfect, but Roger Ailes was my friend & I loved him” — and Isaac Chotiner, who wrote: “Ailes leaves behind one of the largest legacies of any media figure of the past century: He made our country nastier, stupider, cruder, and more bigoted.” (FT, Slate)

Video of the day

The Tory manifesto explained

Theresa May promises to scrap ‘triple-lock’ guarantee on pension rises and raise ‘immigration skills levy’ from £1,000 to £2,000 per worker per year if the Tories win the general election on June 8. (FT)