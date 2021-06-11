All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which of Shakespeare’s rude mechanicals in A Midsummer Night’s Dream (above) is a tinker? What was described in early editions of The Oxford Companion to Music as a “boisterous and latterly indecorous dance of the quadrille order”? The children Miles and Flora feature in which Henry James story? In Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf, what type of creature is represented by the flute? Armenian harissa and American grits are both types of what food? In 2010, which then leader of a British political party requested “a stash of cigarettes” as his luxury on Desert Island Discs? Who’s the leader of France’s National Rally party? What’s the common name of the trophy presented to the winner of golf’s Open Championship? Between 1989 and 2002, Courtney Love was the lead singer of which band? Which Only Fools and Horses spin-off ran on BBC1 between 2005 and 2009?

