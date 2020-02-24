Mars suffers from frequent seismic activity, with tremors shaking the ground about once a day, according to the first scientific investigation of the Martian interior that has been carried out by Nasa’s InSight lander.

Early results from the InSight probe, which landed on a Martian desert in November 2018, have been published in the journal Nature Geoscience.

“For the first time we have established that Mars is a seismically active planet,” said Bruce Banerdt of California’s Jet Propulsion Lab, the $1bn mission’s principal investigator.

The level of activity measured on Mars was more than on the Moon but less than on Earth as a whole — and no powerful “Marsquakes” have been detected.

“It is probably close to the seismicity of places on Earth that are well away from tectonic plate boundaries,” said Dr Banerdt.

The instruments on InSight have detected 450 Marsquakes, though only 174 have been analysed in detail.

Of these, 150 were high-frequency tremors well below the threshold for human detection, similar to the Moonquakes recorded by Apollo astronauts on the Moon 50 years ago. But 24 were more powerful low-frequency tremors with magnitudes, which could possibly have been felt by someone standing beside the spacecraft.

“These low-frequency events were really exciting, because we know how to analyse them and extract information about subsurface structure,” said Vedran Lekic, a geologist at the University of Maryland and co-author of the study. “Based on how the different waves propagate through the crust, we can identify geologic layers within the planet and determine the distance and location to the source of the quakes.”

InSight touched down on one of the smoothest regions of Mars, Elysium Planitia, which Nasa chose to maximise the chance of a safe landing. It is sitting in a small crater filled with soil and known informally as Homestead Hollow.

Although this turned out to be a seismically quiet place, the InSight team found evidence of more activity elsewhere on the red planet by analysing the low-frequency quakes. Three of the largest tremors, which had wave patterns similar to quakes caused by moving tectonic plates on Earth, originated in the Cerberus Fossae region 1,500km away.

“The basic cause of Marsquakes is the long-term cooling of the planet,” said Dr Banerdt. “As it cools, it contracts and the brittle outer layers crack.”

Tectonic activity takes place where the resulting stress is concentrated.

The InSight instruments are also providing important information about Martian weather. Winds pick up from about midnight until dawn, as cooler air rolls down from highlands in the southern hemisphere to Elysium Planitia in the northern hemisphere.

During the day, solar heating causes convective winds, which reach their peak in late afternoon when columns of wind and dust — “dust devils” — swirl past the spacecraft. In the evening, the winds die down and atmospheric conditions are quiet enough for the seismometer to detect very gentle rumblings from inside the planet.

Despite these successes, InSight researchers are frustrated by the failure of one instrument. The heat probe, which was supposed to dig as deep as five metres into the Martian surface and take the temperatures of the soil, got stuck soon after it began work a year ago.

The soil there seems to be thicker and stickier than the loose and sandy material the scientists had expected on the basis of previous Mars landings. After various unsuccessful attempts to reactivate the probe, Nasa will this week command InSight’s robotic arm to push it down, in the hope that it will then be able to burrow through the thick layer of “duricrust” or cemented soil on the landing site.