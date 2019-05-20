US intelligence chiefs have held a series of classified briefings with American companies and other groups to warn them of the dangers of doing business in China, a small group of US farm operators have received more than half the money from a federal bailout designed to offset the cost of US trade battles and India exit polls point to a clear election victory for prime minister Narendra Modi. Plus, the FT’s Brussels bureau chief, Alex Barker, explains why Europe’s centrist parties might be in trouble in this week’s parliament elections.
