An audio version of the best of the Financial Times's Big Reads — in-depth reporting from FT correspondents around the world. Listen to longform stories that explore and explain key themes in world news, science and business. Produced by Molly Mintz.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan appears simultaneously powerful and vulnerable ahead of the upcoming June 24 snap elections. The long-time leader of Turkey has used a mixture of both hope and fear to energise voters at a time of great economic uncertainty and amid an ongoing state of emergency, but opinion polls don't guarantee an outright victory in the first round of the presidential contest or a majority in parliament for the Turkish president, says Laura Pitel. FT podcasts feedback: Please tell us what you like and don’t like about our shows at ft.com/podcastfeedback and enter our prize draw

