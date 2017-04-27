Uganda’s oil reserves bring promise of work and infrastructure

The discovery of large oil reserves in Uganda in 2006 led to widespread expectations that the economy would quickly be transformed. The dream is now set to become a reality.

Production licences have been issued for three blocks, a deal has been struck for the route of the pipeline to take the oil to the sea, and the final preparatory studies have begun.

Infrastructure construction has started and the government has set up the Petroleum Authority to regulate the industry. Exploration licences have also been issued for new areas. “This project is in a better place than it has ever been,” says Jimmy Mugerwa, country general manager for Tullow Oil, the London-listed company that discovered crude near Lake Albert in western Uganda.

Total — the French oil company that is developing the fields along with Tullow and China’s Cnooc — expects the project to produce oil by 2020. Tullow, however, is no longer an operator. Over the past 10 years it has sold stakes to Total and Cnooc, both much bigger players in the industry. Tullow now has 12 per cent of the three fields being developed, estimated to contain 1.7bn recoverable barrels of oil. At full production, the fields are expected to produce up to 230,000 barrels a day. Tullow estimates the cost of production at $25 a barrel.

The big spending is expected to begin next year. Irene Muloni, the energy minister, puts the cost of building the upstream facilities and pipeline at up to $10bn, while the refinery that Uganda wants could be another $4bn.

Mr Mugerwa — who also chairs President Yoweri Museveni’s task force on oil, minerals and energy — believes the projects will create about 15,000 direct jobs, of which 60-70 per cent will be Ugandan. Including indirect employment, the projects are expected to generate about 150,000 jobs.

A significant challenge will be to meet the legal requirement that 48 per cent of services used by the oil industry, measured in monetary terms, are Ugandan. In some technical areas, the country has virtually no capacity or experience and so regulations have been issued to waive the law in these areas. But Mr Mugerwa believes there is no reason why sectors such as catering, transport and security should not be almost entirely Ugandan.

Ms Muloni acknowledges the 48 per cent threshold is unlikely to be met across the board. “Let’s just try our best,” she says. “We’re telling Ugandans to take advantage of the opportunities.”

One crucial unfinalised part of the development is the pipeline, which at 1,445km will be the longest electrically heated pipeline in the world. Under pressure from Total, Mr Museveni chose to route the pipe though Tanzania after its president, John Magufuli, offered a much cheaper and more secure deal than his Kenyan counterpart.

There has also been intense debate over whether Uganda needs a refinery. Ms Muloni admits refineries “have small margins”, but says there are more strategic considerations. “When you look at a country [such as Uganda] that is landlocked and imports all its oil, this will guarantee security of supply.”

Her plan is for the refinery to have an initial capacity of 30,000 barrels a day — 7,000 more than Uganda’s demand. The surplus will probably be exported and Kenya has expressed interest in contributing to the construction. But Ms Muloni’s attempts to find a developer have twice failed. The project is back out to tender and she hopes to have a deal finalised by the end of the year.

Irene Muloni: ‘Education, health, everything — it all depends on a stable energy supply’ © Reuters

Uganda’s next big challenge will be managing the billions of dollars it is expected to make over the 20 years of production. All profits are to be paid into a newly created petroleum fund, developed with help from Norway, which has a similar set-up. The proceeds will be used to fund infrastructure and other development projects.

Svein Heglund, a senior adviser in the Norwegian government’s Oil for Development programme, says: “The ministers and directors are dedicated. But they can’t afford to mess up. The eyes of the world are on them.”

Considering Uganda’s historic reputation for endemic corruption, local analysts and activists are sceptical that everything will go smoothly. “The question is over execution once the oil starts flowing,” says Bernard Tabaire, a political and media analyst. “Who is controlling the money? We’ve had major corruption in all big projects so why should this be any different?”

He points to what has become known as the “handshake scandal”, when it was revealed this year that 42 officials shared 6bn Ugandan shillings ($1.7m) for the part they played in the government securing about $700m in two tax disputes with Heritage Oil and Tullow.

“They were just doing their jobs, they did nothing special,” Mr Tabaire says of the officials. “This is a clear red flag. It tells me that if you can behave like this before the oil starts flowing this is a window on to what is likely to happen later.”