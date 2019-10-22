Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

David Crow and guests discuss Standard Chartered chief Bill Winters' 'voluntary' pay cut after a dispute over his pension allowance, Citigroup's confidence in the City of London regardless of the outcome of Brexit, and gathering clouds for Facebook's much hyped digital currency, Libra. With special guest David Livingstone, chief executive of Citigroup in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.





Contributors: David Crow, banking editor, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

