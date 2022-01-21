Episode 73
Headlines include Netflix Inc, António Horta-Osório, digital currencies, Ukraine conflict and European equities
This edition features these stories from ft.com
Netflix warning on subscriber growth sends stock plummeting
Horta-Osório attended Euros final during London Covid breach
Fed opens debate over possible digital currency
Joe Biden hardens warning to Russia after Kyiv says no attack is ‘minor’
Investors turn to Europe in search of stock market bargains
