All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which double-reeded woodwind instrument has a French name in Britain — but in America is called an English horn? What was the first novel by the British horror writer James Herbert? Which painting by Gainsborough is currently on temporary display in the National Gallery, 100 years after it last hung in Britain? © Chase/Online USA What was the third number one single in Britain by Britney Spears? The 2019 Golden Globe awards were co-hosted by which Killing Eve actress? In Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Mikado, “Three Little Maids” is sung by Peep-Bo, Pitti‑Sing — and who? What title did Oliver Cromwell take as the ruler of England in 1653? Meera Syal and Nina Wadia were the female performers in which radio and TV sketch show? © ClassicStock/Alamy Which phrase for a Native American gathering derives from a word meaning “spiritual leader”? In 2014, “Honey Monster” replaced which word in the name of a British breakfast cereal?

Click here for the answers