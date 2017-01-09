Sterling’s drop puts May on defensive, the power list of Trump’s Washington and how to get apologies right

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

UK Prime Minister Theresa May rounded on the media for inflaming fears Britain will crash out of the EU without a deal to stay in Europe’s common market and for causing Monday’s sharp fall in sterling against both the dollar and the euro. The FT’s Janan Ganesh argues that Mrs May is not indecisive over Brexit — we just choose not to listen. Investors did not appear convinced and the pound has remained at three-month lows.

It comes as Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn prepares to set out his party’s pitch on Brexit in his first speech of 2017. Mr Corbyn will claim Britain can be better off outside the EU. Elsewhere, Britain is “first in line” for a trade deal with the US, Boris Johnson has said after talks with Donald Trump’s senior advisers.(FT, Guardian, Telegraph)

In the news

The latest in Trumpland It is a big week in US politics. The Republican-led Senate is holding a series of confirmation hearings for Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees despite the federal ethics office warning that it has not finished vetting the wealthy businessmen who Mr Trump has appointed. The eight scheduled hearings are expected to provide some fireworks as nominees such as Steve Mnuchin, Jeff Sessions, James Mattis and Rex Tillerson come under criticism. Meanwhile, the ethics lawyers for the Bush and Obama administrations write that the hearings must be delayed and the organisation of a huge march by women the day after the inauguration ceremony on Friday is showing cracks. There was also more brouhaha between Mr Trump and the car manufacturing industry, this time involving Fiat Chrysler. (FT, Atlantic, NYT, WaPo, Guardian, Independent)

One nominee will avoid the Senate The president-elect has officially appointed his son-in-law Jared Kushner to serve as a White House senior adviser, which is almost certain to run into a federal anti-nepotism law even if it does not require Senate confirmation. The question is, does the White House count as an agency? If you need a refresher, this is a playbook power list of the 30 most powerful people and groups in Trump’s Washington. (FT, NPR, Politico)

Das scandal The FBI arrested Oliver Schmidt, who led Volkswagen’s US regulatory compliance office from 2014 to March 2015, on charges of conspiracy to defraud the US, which stemmed from the company’s diesel emissions cheating scandal. According to criminal charges unsealed by US prosecutors on Monday, Volkswagen’s top management was briefed in the summer of 2015 about the cheating software at the centre of the company’s scandal, and ordered its continued concealment. Meanwhile, in the UK, British drivers are launching a lawsuit against VW based on allegations that the affected cars should not have been certified as fit for sale because they produced levels of NOx emissions that exceeded legal limits. (FT)

Yahoo gets a new name After completing the deal to sell its core internet business to Verizon Communications, several longtime directors of Yahoo, including Marissa Mayer, will step down as directors. The company — whose remaining assets include Yahoo’s stake in Alibaba and Yahoo Japan — will change its name to Altaba, a combination of ‘alternate’ and ‘Alibaba’, apparently. (FT, WSJ)

South Korea’s kill squad The country is creating a hit squad with the express mission of eliminating North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and his top command in the event of war, as it vows to ramp up its response to the growing threat from its neighbour. (FT)

Indonesia backs itself The country’s finance minister has defended a crackdown on the investment banks that sell its sovereign bonds following a spat with JPMorgan, warning that they should not “make money at the cost of a country that is trying to be managed properly and responsibly”. (FT)

Apple’s not ‘appy’ Chinese tech giant Tencent chose the 10th anniversary of the unveiling of the iPhone to launch a rival to Apple’s App Store — saying the launch timing was a tribute to the US group. Apple responded to the move by saying its rival is not allowed to call the new miniprograms now being offered on WeChat “apps”. But the platform adds to the list of threats that Apple is facing in China. (FT)

It's a big day for

Barack Obama The outgoing president will deliver his farewell address in his home town Chicago as his administration seeks to secure his legacy against an emboldened Republican party that has vowed to undo many of his policies. (CNN)

England commuters The south-east is bracing for a second day of transport chaos with drivers on the Southern rail franchise preparing to walk out again, the day after a 24-hour strike on the London Underground. (FT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s WeekAhead.

Food for thought

America First or America Alone? The FT’s Philip Stephens on how Mr Trump may find his goals are out of reach for an isolationist superpower. (FT)

Inside LAX’s antiterrorism intel unit Los Angeles’ airport is working to prevent a Fort Lauderdale-style attack by creating its own in-house intelligence unit. If it succeeds, every critical infrastructure site in the world may soon follow suit. (Atlantic)

Profiting from Isis Rebels in Syria have a new way to make money: trafficking in captured or defecting Isis fighters. The most lucrative opportunity is to capture a foreign Isis fighter whose government wants him back and is willing to pay. Rebels say Gulf states are often the most keen, sometimes paying millions of dollars. (FT)

The rise of body cameras Increased scrutiny on police shootings in the US has led to a surge in demands for body cameras from the public, and buying by departments. This documentary series looks at how their increased use raises thorny questions about privacy, access and costs. (NYT)

Mastercard wants to guess your weight The credit card company has filed a patent application for a system to estimate its customers’ size and weight based on their clothing and shoe purchases. It would in theory transmit this to airlines and other transportation providers but a look at the many novel airline patents suggests it will be hard to enact. (Economist)

How to get apologies right The apology that gets out in front — and does so effusively and without the sort of weasel words that the public easily recognises as such — can make you look good. Just ask Michael Fish, the former BBC weather forecaster, who in 1987 dismissed warnings of what turned out to be Britain’s most severe hurricane in nearly 300 years. (FT)

Video of the day

Pound tumbles on hard Brexit gloom Sterling resumes its slide after UK prime minister Theresa May hints at a sharp divorce from the EU single market in an interview. The FTSE 100 enjoys a rally on the back of the weaker pound while US stocks remain upbeat. (FT)