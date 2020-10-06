In this week’s episode of the Money Clinic podcast, presenter Claer Barrett chats to Naureen, a 37-year-old Londoner who has been saving money under lockdown — and now wants to start investing it in the stock market.

Naureen had a wake-up call when she received her annual pension statement through the post, and saw that her projected income in retirement wouldn’t even cover the basics.

She’s so keen to learn more about investing she’s even started a vision board to inspire good financial habits — but with so much information out there, where should she begin?

The experts giving their two pennies’ worth in the Money Clinic this week are Jason Butler, the FT’s Wealth Man columnist, and presenter of the Real Money Stories podcast, who illustrates his investment insights using scotch whisky and water, and Charlotte Brayton, a financial planner at James Hambro & Partners. She has a list of tips for first-time investors to work through before they even think about investing — how many have you ticked off?

