FT chief economics commentator, Martin Wolf, assesses how governments performed during the pandemic
President Joe Biden is eyeing a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure package for the US. Plus, the FT’s chief economics commentator, Martin Wolf, examines how well governments and economic policymakers have handled the economic crisis stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
