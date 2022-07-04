Credit Suisse is struggling to reduce a backlog of hundreds of new wealthy clients waiting as long as eight months to open accounts in Asia, causing some to switch to rivals and hitting staff morale in a business at the heart of the bank’s efforts to revive its fortunes.

The challenge facing Credit Suisse in Asia comes after the bank in November introduced more stringent source of wealth (SoW) corroboration standards for new clients, a move prompted by a series of scandals that left it in the crosshairs of regulators and with a multibillion-dollar trading loss.

By February, the new measures had created a waiting list of more than 600 people, as understaffed “know-your-customer” and SoW teams strained under the increased workload, according to people familiar with the matter, just as staff in the region also face limited flexibility in working from home.

For regular wealthy clients, it now takes between six and eight months to be checked and approved. Even those on the bank’s priority list — with $10mn to $15mn to deposit and hundreds of millions in assets — are still waiting three to four months, the people said.

The customer backlog underlines the dilemma Credit Suisse is wrestling with as it seeks to increase profits by taking on more risk after several high-profile scandals, without incurring further reputational damage or regulatory sanctions for cutting corners on compliance.

Private banking in Asia is central to Credit Suisse’s efforts to lift revenues and rebalance its earnings towards wealth management. As the number of rich families surges in the region — particularly in mainland China, India and Indonesia — private banking has become one of the most profitable areas of business.

Francesco De Ferrari, head of wealth management globally, said at a presentation to investors last week that Asia-Pacific had the highest expected growth rate of any region at 10 per cent, though he cautioned that rising interest rates and the downturn in markets had proved a headwind in recent months.

In a bid to speed their ability to take on clients, Credit Suisse managers in May relaxed the SoW corroboration threshold to 50 per cent for new customers it deems “low-risk”, with the aim of verifying the remaining half of their wealth within 12 months, the people said.

The low-risk designation is largely given to those in better-regulated jurisdictions with reliable documentation, such as Singapore and Hong Kong. However, the decision has led to concerns internally that some will not be properly vetted, the people added.

While the backlog had dropped to just over 500 by late spring, some clients grew so frustrated they dropped out of the process and turned to rivals, in particular Wall Street lenders such as JPMorgan, which is aggressively expanding and poaching customers in the region, the people said.

“Our bankers are continuing to bring in new clients to the bank,” Credit Suisse said in a statement. “When onboarding these new accounts, it’s very important to us that we fully meet all the regulatory requirements,” adding that it was reviewing the IT and personnel needed to do this.

The race to eliminate the backlog comes as staff have bridled at curbs on flexible working imposed by Benjamin Cavalli, who took over as head of wealth management in Asia Pacific last November.

In May, Cavalli and his top managers sent a series of memos, including one titled “WFO is the new BAU” — standing for “working from the office is the new business as usual” — asking that all front-office and product specialist staff in the region work from the office five days a week, when Covid-19 restrictions allow.

According to people familiar with the matter, employees have pointed out that the directive is at odds with the insistence from Credit Suisse chief executive Thomas Gottstein in May that a full-time return to the office was “unrealistic and not what employees want”.

“Your biggest asset, and the biggest obstacle to growth in Asia, is skilled relationship managers — there are not enough of them,” said one person familiar with the matter, who cautioned that the draconian stance could backfire. “We are now in a world where we need to demonstrate flexibility.”

The bank said in a statement that the Asia-Pacific region had adopted a “flexible working regime” but that “staff are encouraged to engage with their manager to agree on an appropriate level of flexibility”.

Credit Suisse has embarked on a recruitment drive in Asia, hiring 80 relationship managers in 2021 for wealth management and adding a further 30 this year to take its total to 710. However, this is still short of the roughly 850 UBS has in the region.