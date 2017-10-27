Thailand bids king farewell and Pope Francis makes celestial call — in pictures

Please tell us why (optional)

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

© Damir Sagolj/Reuters

Royal farewell Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn marches during the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok

© Armando Franca/AP

Riding giants Australian surfer Ross Clarke-Jones braves a big wave at North beach, in Nazare, Portugal

© Ian Langsdon/EPA

At ease French president Emmanuel Macron greets Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar during his visit to the Elysée Palace in Paris

© Danish Ismail/Reuters

Fired up An Indian police recruit performs a stunt during a passing out parade in Manigam

© Osservatore Romano/Reuters

Out of this world Pope Francis talks to the International Space Station crew during a video hook-up with the Vatican

© Arthur Edwards/Pool/Reuters

On point Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II visits HMS Sutherland in London’s West India Dock to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the ship’s commissioning

© Amer Almohibany/AFP/Getty

War child A nurse treats a Syrian infant suffering severe malnutrition in the rebel-controlled town of Kafr Batna on the outskirts of Damascus

© Scott Threlkeld/The Advocate/AP

Line of duty New Orleans police officer Denzel Millon attends the funeral of his 29-year-old partner Marcus McNeil, who was shot during a routine patrol

© Mahesh Kumar A./AP

Elemental belief An Indian Hindu devotee prays to the Sun god while standing in the Hussain Sagar Lake during the Chhath Puja festival in Hyderabad

© Robinson Ninal Jr/PPD/EPA

Gunboat diplomacy Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte inspects an AK-74M Kalashnikov Rifle donated to him by Russia during a visit on the Russian anti-submarine destroyer Admiral Panteleyev, at port in Manila

© Luis Tato/Bloomberg

Enthusiastic support A supporter of Kenya’s president Uhuru Kenyatta salutes before Kenya’s controversial repeat presidential election