Thailand bids king farewell and Pope Francis makes celestial call — in pictures

Royal farewell Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn marches during the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok
Riding giants Australian surfer Ross Clarke-Jones braves a big wave at North beach, in Nazare, Portugal
At ease French president Emmanuel Macron greets Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar during his visit to the Elysée Palace in Paris
Fired up An Indian police recruit performs a stunt during a passing out parade in Manigam
Out of this world Pope Francis talks to the International Space Station crew during a video hook-up with the Vatican
On point Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II visits HMS Sutherland in London’s West India Dock to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the ship’s commissioning
War child A nurse treats a Syrian infant suffering severe malnutrition in the rebel-controlled town of Kafr Batna on the outskirts of Damascus
Line of duty New Orleans police officer Denzel Millon attends the funeral of his 29-year-old partner Marcus McNeil, who was shot during a routine patrol
Elemental belief An Indian Hindu devotee prays to the Sun god while standing in the Hussain Sagar Lake during the Chhath Puja festival in Hyderabad
Gunboat diplomacy Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte inspects an AK-74M Kalashnikov Rifle donated to him by Russia during a visit on the Russian anti-submarine destroyer Admiral Panteleyev, at port in Manila
Enthusiastic support A supporter of Kenya’s president Uhuru Kenyatta salutes before Kenya’s controversial repeat presidential election