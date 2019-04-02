Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss the latest twists of the Deutsche-Commerzbank merger plan, the spiralling Swedbank money laundering scandal and why Wells Fargo's chief executive had to go. With special guest Graham Barrow, an independent financial crime expert.





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor; Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent; Richard Milne, Nordic and Baltic correspondent; Robert Armstrong, US financial editor. Producer: Martin Stabe