The Financial Times banking team discusses the biggest banking stories of the week, bringing you global insight and commentary on the top issues concerning this sector. To take part in the show or to comment please email audio@ft.com

Print this page

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss the latest twists of the Deutsche-Commerzbank merger plan, the spiralling Swedbank money laundering scandal and why Wells Fargo's chief executive had to go. With special guest Graham Barrow, an independent financial crime expert.


Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor; Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent; Richard Milne, Nordic and Baltic correspondent; Robert Armstrong, US financial editor. Producer: Martin Stabe

Get alerts on Banking Weekly podcast when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast