And You Must Suffer, Muziekgebouw, Amsterdam — ‘force of a freight train’

Muziektheater Transparant’s version of Bach’s St John Passion has power but also restraint

by: Shirley Apthorp

“What is truth?” asks Pontius Pilate. Bach’s music grinds to an abrupt halt, and the silence that fills Amsterdam’s Muziekgebouw is deafening.

It is just one of many points at which this production hits you with the force of a freight train. And You Must Suffer is Muziektheater Transparant’s contribution to this year’s Opera Forward Festival. The Belgian company teamed up with Pierre Audi, who took time off from running Dutch National Opera to stage this version of Bach’s St John Passion; first performed last year in Brussels, it returns to Audi’s home company for this airing.

