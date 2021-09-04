Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

This week we examine how the UK got its withdrawal from Afghanistan so badly wrong and the subsequent Whitehall briefing war against the Foreign Office.

Robert Shrimsley, our chief political commentator, and Laura Hughes, political and diplomatic correspondent, will analyse the issues.

We also look at Whitehall’s contingency planning for what will happen to the UK’s nuclear deterrent in the event of Scottish independence. Will the Trident programme move to England, America, France or stay where it is?

Our Scotland correspondent Mure Dickie will explore the possibilities, with special guest Chris Brannigan, the prime minister’s former defence aide and a senior fellow at Policy Exchange.

Audio source: BBC

Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Sean McGarrity

